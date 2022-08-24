"I mean these guys getting paid big money... You know we gonna let it go, forgive him and move on" - Former NBA coach reacts to Kevin Durant staying with Brooklyn Nets

Former NBA coach George Karl believes that Kevin Durant could have handled the whole trade request situation better. The Hall of Fame inductee stated that players asking for a trade one year into a max contract would make any ownership unhappy.

Kevin Durant's trade request was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. It somewhere affected the market as many teams waited to see if they could somehow acquire his services. Speaking about KD's trade situation on Sirius XM NBA Radio, George Karl said:

"I don't know where the league is going right now with players signing five-year contracts and want out after a year. That's not making any ownership happy, I mean these guys getting paid big money.

"I know there is a game of influence, there is a game of power that goes on with great players and Kevin Durant is a great player. But I wish he would have handled it better, but you know I think we will live through it. I think that once we see Kevin Durant putting up 45 in a game, you know we gonna let it go, forgive him and move on."

After almost two months of uncertainty, the Brooklyn Nets and Durant finally came to an agreement about the player staying with the team. This will certainly give them a boost as he is one of the best players in the league. With him, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets will be a tough side to beat.

Many have raised concerns over how focused he will be coming into training camp. But that's something you don't need to worry about with Kevin Durant. The twelve-time All-Star is a hooper who loves playing the game of basketball. He will be looking to keep all the noise outside and lock in to help the Nets be good.

How far can the Brooklyn Nets go with Kevin Durant on the team?

Kevin Durant has been stellar in his stint with the Brooklyn Nets. Although he hasn't delivered a championship, the Slim Reaper has put up some memorable performances.

Going into the 2022-23 season, a lot of attention will be on KD and the Nets. The team is stacked from top to bottom and this will certainly help them go a long way.

Their main concern last season was defense. But with Ben Simmons returning from injury, they can expect improvement on that end of the floor.

The Nets also have a dependable support cast. The likes of Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Cam Thomas are all bucket-getters. They also added Royce O'Neal and TJ Warren to add solidity to the roster. With all of that in mind the Nets are looking set for next season.

However, for a team to be successful, it is not only important to have good players. There needs to be chemistry and some level of sacrifice. If the whole team is not locked in together, they could very well just end up having yet another disappointing season.

