"I mean it's MJ" - Luka Doncic picks Michael Jordan as his GOAT, says still has to figure out his all-time starting 5

Michael Jordan's resume speaks for itself when it comes to discussions about who is the greatest ever to play in the NBA. When it comes to stars who have come after Jordan, the league has seen a number of elite players over the past 20 years. Enter Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks star has established himself as a star to be reckoned with. In the five seasons that he has played in the league, Doncic has averaged 27.6 points per game (46.6% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range), 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Following the Dallas Mavericks' 2023 preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic was asked who is his pick for the greatest player of all time, including an all-time starting 5, as per Basketball on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, it's MJ," Doncic said. "It's MJ. I don't know about starting five. I gotta think it. I don't know."

Expand Tweet

For Luka Doncic, he had no answer for his all-time starting 5 but he named NBA legend Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time. It makes sense why Doncic would pick Jordan, as he is widely regarded as one of the best to have ever played in the league.

In the 15 NBA seasons that Michael Jordan played in, he averaged 30.1 ppg (49.7% shooting, including 32.7% from 3-point range), 6.2 rpg and 5.3 apg. He was able to solidify his impressive NBA legacy with six championships, five MVP awards, six NBA Finals MVP awards, and even made the All-NBA First Team 10 times.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Michael Jordan

For an elite NBA star like Luka Doncic, there are certain perks that come with it. For starters, the Dallas Mavericks star had his first signature shoe deal with the Jordan brand during the 2021-22 season.

In promotion of it, Doncic talked about the time he met Michael Jordan for the first time.

"I wouldn't say all my life, but everyone in my country was, 'MJ! MJ!'" Doncic said. "It was unbelievable the first I met him, and I was really nervous. I didn't know what to say. His legacy is unbelievable, since I was 1 years old."

From Doncic's comments, it was visible that he appreciated his first meeting with Jordan as it made him feel like a kid again. He acknowledged the incredible legacy that Jordan was able to build for himself during his playing days in the league.

For a player like Doncic who has so much confidence in his game, his meeting with Jordan proves that the six-time champion's stature can humble even the most elite stars in today's NBA.