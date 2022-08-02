“I mean, oh my goodness man, they just leave alone black Jesus” - Vernon Maxwell recalls how Michael Jordan got stronger to take on the physical Pistons side

Two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell talked about his days playing against the Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan back in the '90s. Maxwell was known to be a guy that wasn't intimidated by anyone or anything, including the legendary Jordan.

During the '90s, the NBA looked different. Big men who battled it out inside every night dominated the league. Smaller players rarely took the ball inside. Instead, they'd let their bigs do the physical work needed inside.

Additionally, the physicality was more intense. Players would commit hard fouls.

However, Michael Jordan didn't see it as a threat. With his incredible athleticism, he was able to score inside among the bigs with ease. The strategy didn't sit well with the Detroit Pistons. The team had a reputation for using physical tactics against their opponents, which gave their team the nickname "Bad Boys."

The Pistons used this tactic on Jordan and developed the "Jordan Rules." Their defensive strategy was using physicality against MJ, especially in the paint. The "Jordan Rules" also included forcing Jordan to his left and towards the help defense.

Of course, Jordan didn't enjoy any of it. This strategy frustrated him and resulted in 14-time All-Star bulking up.

"He got in that weight room and got stronger because he couldn't take that pounding what Detroit was putting on him" Maxwell said.

This proved to be effective as the Pistons were no longer able to stop him. After three straight playoff defeats to Detroit, Jordan and the Bulls finally advanced to the Finals.

"I mean, oh my goodness man, they just leave alone Black Jesus, please," Maxwell added, "Nobody don't talk about that man."

Vernon Maxwell ended with a compliment:

"He's a class by himself."

After Michael Jordan's physical transformation, he won six championships, solidifying himself as one of the greatest players.

Michael Jordan's rivalry against the Detroit Pistons isn't over yet

Chicago Bulls legend Micahel Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

They say, "Time heals all wounds." Well, in the case of Michael Jordan and the Detroit Pistons, it looks like their wounds haven't healed. Before MJ started collecting championships, the Pistons were kings of the East.

The Pistons didn't easily give in to a young Jordan. They were even more ruthless towards him and his Chicago Bulls. Of course, the five-time MVP didn't back down and took on the challenge of leading his team past Detroit. After three consecutive post-season run-ins, the Bulls were finally able to beat the Pistons back in 1991.

But for Isiah Thomas and his teammates, it was personal. Jordan and the Bulls publicly insulted the Pistons, mocking them to the media. Generally, the passing of the torch is done with respect. So, the Pistons refused to congratulate the young Bulls team after losing. The only players who shook hands with the Bulls were Joe Dumars and John Salley.

To this day, neither party has moved on. During the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland, the top 75 players were honored. MJ and Isiah Thomas attended the event and looked like exes with a terrible breakup. Throughout the event, they didn't interact and still displayed their sourness against each other.

