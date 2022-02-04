“I mean s**t, both of them teams is pretty average” - Marcus Morris on shorthanded LA Clippers stunning LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers

Marcus Morris has hailed the shorthanded LA Clippers for beating the LA Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers without their two leading stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers are one of the worst affected teams by injuries, but they are 27-27 on the season.

Morris and the other Clippers role players have done a stellar job for Ty Lue's side. The Clippers went up 2-0 against the Lakers in their season series on Thursday, following a close 111-110 win.

On the Clippers winning games despite not being odds-on favorites, Morris said (via Tomer Azarly):

"I mean s**t, both of them teams is pretty average from what I've seen. I don't see either team being great teams. Any given night, it's the NBA. We're all NBA players. We can all put together something and come back. We go out there, and we work hard, right from the coaching staff to the 15 guys."

Marcus Morris has been one of the best players for the LA Clippers in the absence of Leonard and George. The 11-season veteran is a highly effective scorer on his day. His 29-point outburst on 11 of 16 shooting (six threes) against the Lakers is a great testament to his prowess.

Can Marcus Morris and LA Clippers qualify for the playoffs without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George?

Many are surprised to see the LA Clippers in contention for a top-six finish at this stage of the season.

They started the season without Kawhi Leonard, while Paul George has been on the sidelines since December 22. Ty Lue has also had to contend without key role players like Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac on several occasions.

Nevertheless, the Clippers have found a way to battle adversity, thanks to their 'next man up' mentality. That is largely because they have retained most of their players from last season.

All have adapted well to Ty Lue's system, and continue to thrive against stronger opponents like the Brooklyn Nets, Lakers and Sixers.

Leonard is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from the knee injury he sustained during the playoffs last year, while George could be back by March. Even if only George returns, the Clippers will fancy their chances of a top-six finish and a direct qualification for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, even if he doesn't, the Clippers seem to have enough personnel to achieve that with the roster they have at their disposal. So it won't be surprising to see them finish as a top-six side in the West and avoid the play-in tournament.

Edited by Bhargav