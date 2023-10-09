“I mean they’re awful”: Trae Young describes gruelling workouts with Steph Curry and his trainer

Trae Young is entering his sixth NBA season and is constantly trying to elevate his game, as he wants to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a deep playoff run for the first time since 2021. To improve his game, he has worked out with one of the best point guards of all time, Stephen Curry.

Young spoke about his workouts with the four-time NBA champion and his trainer, Brandon Payne, and revealed how difficult it is to follow Curry's training. He said during the latest episode of his podcast "From The Point Podcast by Trae Young" (segment starts 12:50 mark):

"I mean they're awful, but they're great at the same time. Obviously, they're both big on conditioning. I've worked out with Brandon more than I have with Steph, but just in the few times that I have with Steph, like they're always competition, and, I mean, they're always I mean just conditioning really a lot of shooting.

"It's great, but I mean Brandon is one of the best trainers out there like when it comes to hand-eye coordination two ball dribbling, the different shots on the floor that he focuses on, like he's very like smart when it comes to like analytics and things like that."

This is not the first time Young has referred to how tough it is to work out with Curry but believes it will help him take it to the next level and become a better player.

Trae Young picks Stephen Curry as the best point guard of all time

The debate about the best point guard of all time in the NBA continues with Trae Young and Stephen Curry as the two main candidates. Curry has called himself the best point guard, while Magic Johnson believes he's the best in his position.

For his part, Young shared his thoughts on that matter and picked the superstar of the Golden State Warriors as the best point guard of all time. He said during the aforementioned podcast (segment starts at 14:40 mark):

"He's probably the best point guard ever, so you want to pick his brain as much as you can and learn as much as you can from someone like him. Especially the type of guy he is, he'll give you it if you ask advice."

Stephen Curry is a four-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA MVP and the 2022 Finals MVP. Last season, he averaged 29.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 6.3 apg in 56 games with the Warriors, shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Trae Young played 73 games with the Hawks last year and averaged 26.2 ppg and 10.2 apg on 33.5 percent from the three.

The Hawks and Warriors face each other twice this year, first on Jan. 25, 2024 and then on Feb. 4.