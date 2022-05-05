“I mean you’re talking about a guy who came in basically averaging 30 points per game” - Charles Barkley highlights which player needs to step up for Dallas Mavericks as they go down 2-0 against Suns

"Inside The NBA" analyst Charles Barkley wants Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson to play more efficiently against the Phoenix Suns in the ongoing Conference semifinals.

Brunson came into the series averaging 27.8 points and 4.2 assists per game on 48% shooting. However, the fourth-year guard could not continue the momentum in the conference semis against the mighty Suns, who lead Dallas 2-0.

He has managed only 22 points across the first two games, shooting 31%, including 16.7% from long range. Barkley believes the Mavericks' key player for this series could be Brunson. Here's what the former league MVP said following the Mavs' Game 2 loss (via House Of Highlights):

"The key to me has got to be Jalen Brunson. They (Suns) are doing a fantastic job (on him). He's only a three from 12. I mean, you're talking about a guy, who came in averaging basically 30 points a game and now he is, where is he at, nine tonight? So they gonna have to pick up their level. I told you the Suns are one of the most consistent teams because Chris Paul is not gonna let them take nights off."

Dallas Mavericks suffer fourth-quarter collapse against Phoenix Suns in Game-2 loss

The Dallas Mavericks fared well in the first three quarters during their Game-2 loss against the Phoenix Suns. They were up 60-58 heading into the halftime break and trailed by only six points entering the final quarter.

However, the Mavericks couldn't keep up with the Suns. Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 23 points to snatch the game away from Jason Kidd's men. Luka Doncic (35 points) and Reggie Bullock (16 points) were the only efficient players for the Mavericks.

The likes of Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie struggled again. Meanwhile, the Suns had four players scoring in double digits, while the rest of the players also came to the fore.

StatMuse @statmuse Jalen Brunson PPG this playoffs:



27.8 vs Jazz perimeter defense

11.0 vs Suns perimeter defense Jalen Brunson PPG this playoffs:27.8 vs Jazz perimeter defense11.0 vs Suns perimeter defense https://t.co/xZSWr8nzN9

The Dallas Mavericks desperately need more contributions from players other than Doncic in Games 3 and 4 at home to give themselves a chance to advance to the next round.

It's going to be an uphill task, but homecourt advantage could play a key role for the Mavs. They had a 29-12 win-loss record at the American Airlines Center in the regular season.

