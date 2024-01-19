"I should have mine too": Dwight Howard demands Orlando Magic recognition after Shaquille O'Neal hype

Dwight Howard reckons the Orlando Magic need to recognize his exploits for the franchise alongside Tracy McGrady and Anfernee Hardaway. After Orlando announced the retirement of former player and 4x NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal's jersey, Howard demanded that his jersey should hang in the rafters too.

The big's statement comes following the announcement that the Magic would retire No. 32 as the ultimate mark of respect to O'Neal. On the All-Star podcast, Howard who recently inked a deal for a Philippines team, spoke about why Orlando needs to bestow the same honor to him and his teammates.

"What we did in Orlando, no offense to Shaq; he should have his jersey retired, but I should have mine too. Me, or at least T-Mac and Anfernee Hardaway."

This is the second time this month that Howard and O'Neal's Orlando careers have been compared. Earlier, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared his two cents on why the 8x All-Star was better for the Magic than Shaq:

“Howard's resume is just bigger than Shaq's in that jersey. The better player, of course, talent-wise, Shaq. But in that jersey, it's Dwight.

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard are two of the famed centers for the Magic. Both later suited for the LA Lakers and won the championship.

Making the case for Orlando Magic retiring Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal's jerseys

It's understandable why Dwight Howard is asking for the recognition that's due. From a statistical viewpoint, some of his best years in the league came during his time in Orlando, where he averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 621 games.

After entering the 2004 NBA draft, the Magic selected him as the first overall pick. He set multiple franchise and league records and also led them to the 2009 NBA Finals.

Howard leads the Magic in minutes played (22,471), free throws (3,366), free throw attempts (5,727), offensive rebounds (2,266), defensive rebounds (5,806), total rebounds (8,072), blocks (1,344) and points (11,435).

These are numbers that show that he's worthy of having his jersey retired. Add to the fact that he won the DPOY and received first and second-unit honors, along with having the possibility of being a Hall of Famer, the Magic should recognize that Dwight Howard's contribution to the franchise has been immense.

Shaquille O'Neal had 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 295 games. After playing college basketball for the LSU Tigers, he was drafted by the Magic as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft.

The center made an immediate splash, winning the Rookie of the Year in 1992–93 and leading his team to the 1995 Finals. Soon after, he was traded to the LA Lakers, where he linked up with the late Kobe Bryant and won three titles.

The Magic have been home to two of the greatest centers to have played the game. So, it makes sense to get Dwight Howard's No. 12 going up, as much as O'Neal deserves to have his hanging up there.

