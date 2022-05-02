×
"I missed our daughter's soccer game for this mess; I already felt like s**t about it" - NBA world reacts to Celtics getting mauled by Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against the Boston Celtics - Game One
Modified May 02, 2022 09:50 PM IST
News

Eastern Conference powerhouse Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, won Game 1 of their series against the Boston Celtics. The defending NBA Champions made light work of the only side to complete a first-round sweep in a lopsided contest.

The Celtics came into this game in red-hot form as they swept the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round serie. The Bucks, on the other hand, beat the Chicago Bulls in five games to set up this contest between two heavyweights of the Eastern Conference.

NBA world reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks pummel the Celtics

NBA and Milwaukee Bucks fans flooded Twitter to provide their reactions to the Bucks' performance. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a 24-point triple-double in the mauling of the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of this Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

Here are some of the reactions:

https://t.co/wU8JDNXY9G
This Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics series is really about to be a stellar defense movie 🍿
This playoffs game @celtics vs @Bucks something like the 90s
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown is in fucking hell. Jruesus Christ here to fill in for Khris. 11 to go. Hit the music. https://t.co/S8uo3nSUKR
Giannis didn't stay loyal to Milwaukee and take the hard route to bring the LOB back to the city for the first time in 50 years just for Bucks fans to think he's gonna get gentleman's swept by Jayson Tatum the very next year.
It appears that the Bucks do not give a single shit or fuck about the Boston Celtics
@celtics Your season on the line next game. You lose 2 at home you know they winning 1 at home. Go down 3-1 at any point. i think its over
@celtics Yup!! The DPOY flopping around like a fish during Game 1. Maybe Smart wouldn’t have screwed up his knee if he wasn’t flopping around on the floor!!! twitter.com/brewersraptor/…
The Bucks are doing something the Celtics haven't seen from an opponent in a couple of weeks.Playing defense.
This game https://t.co/irOVYbzbNC
@enjoythisratio @celtics Jaylen Brown game 1: https://t.co/iUc78czlYi

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo underappreciated?

Antetokounmpo waves to the crowd for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's franchise mark of 14,211 points

Arguably the best player in the world right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a man on a mission the last couple of years. He won the coveted MVP award twice and the Defensive Player of the Year award. He's the only player not named Michael Jordan or Hakeem Olajuwon to win the MVP and DPOY in the same season.

The "Greek Freak" capped it off with an incredible postseason last year. He led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and won the Finals MVP as well. Yet, he continues to be underappreciated just because his jumpshot isn't as efficient as other superstars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats in 'closeout games' in the 2021 NBA Playoffs last year 👀36.7 points13.0 rebounds7.3 assists58.2 FG% https://t.co/nE1dX4hBMU

There is this narrative that the Bucks would not have advanced past the second round last season had Kevin Durant worn a smaller shoe. But what also needs to be pointed is that Antetokounmpo averaged nearly 32 points along with 12.9 rebounds in that series. He did that while shooting better than 57%. He dropped 40 points in Game 7 of the series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis have had continuity since last year. This is their trump card. When looking at the uncertainties among the East's contenders, seeing the Bucks in the NBA Finals once again would not be surprising at all.

Antetokounmpo isn't flashy in the way he plays. He is a dominant force who will bully opponents in the paint and is also one of the league's best defensive players, if not the best. All these reasons make him underappreciated, but that will change if he and the Bucks repeat as champions this year and with the way things are looking, they are at the very least the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference for the second year running.

