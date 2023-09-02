“I was mistaken”: Stephen A. Smith backtracks from calling Steph Curry the Greatest PG Ever

One week ago, Stephen A. Smith agreed with Steph Curry that the Golden State Warriors is the greatest point guard of all time. It was a claim that no less than Michael Jordan disagreed with as the Chicago Bulls legend argued for Magic Johnson’s case as the GOAT.

On Club Shay Shay with new First Take guest Shannon Sharpe, Smith clarified his stance regarding the Curry-Johnson issue:

(1:07:55 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I agreed but I was mistaken. And the reason why I was mistaken is because what I wanted to elaborate on is when you’re talking about a typical, quintessential point guard, we’re talking about a facilitator, Magic Johnson’s the greatest point guard ever. There’s no question.

“What I was talking about was impact from the position. And to me, Steph Curry’s marksmanship combined with his ability to move without the ball puts a defense’s head on a swivel.

Smith added:

"Because of the panic he creates, because of his extraordinary marksmanship, you have to pay rapt attention to him. … That to me is a similar impact to Magic Johnson’s ability to get to the basket, throw no-look passes and especially Magic Johnson in the open court and the fastbreak.”

The Steph Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate started to gain better traction after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years. Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP, which many considered was the biggest accomplishment missing from his Hall of Fame resume.

Curry’s teammate Andre Iguodala made that first declaration that the NBA’s three-point king has surpassed Johnson as the GOAT point guard. Others have followed suit but many still hold the five-time champ as the best in that position.

Expand Tweet

Steph Curry said on Gil’s podcast that he is the greatest point guard to play the game. Magic Johnson has kept mum on the issue but Michael Jordan argued for Johnson and disagreed with Stephen A. Smith’s point.

Another title could swing more fans and analysts in favor of Steph Curry over Magic Johnson in the greatest PG of all time debate

Steph Curry still has a few more years left in his contract. The Golden State Warriors, despite a mind-boggling salary, continue to be one of the elite teams in the NBA. They have re-signed Draymond Green and added Chris Paul to the lineup.

The Dubs may be aging, but they’re still poised to challenge the Denver Nuggets for the 2024 Larry O’Brien Trophy. A fifth title that will put Curry on the same level as Johnson will only add more fuel to the debate.

One of Michael Jordan’s biggest arguments for Magic Johnson was that the LA Lakers legend had more championships. A fifth one for Curry would throw that point out that window as both will be tied.

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith and many others could do another flip-flop if and when that happens.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)