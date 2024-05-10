"I'mma have to choke the chicken in bathroom" - Glen Davis finds motivation in getting 'swole' amid reports of facing jail time

For his involvement in scamming the NBA's health care, former big man Glen Davis was sentenced on May 9 to 40 months in prison. Davis was one of 18 former NBA players charged with multiple fraud charges and conspiring to make false statements back in October 2021. He was convicted in November 2023 on four counts of defrauding the league.

After the reports of Davis' looming jail time, the former Boston Celtics big man went live on his Instagram account.

"Damn. I got a cold imagination though, I do that actor sh**," Davis said. "I'mma have to choke the chicken in the bathroom. That's crazy. I'mma be swole though. I swear to God, I'mma be in so much shape.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davis kept it cool as he even had jokes even after it was confirmed he would be in prison.

"That’s the only way you can stop me from eating hamburgers is to put me in jail."

Expand Tweet

Aside from Davis, other notable former players received lengthy prison sentences. Terrence Williams, the reported ring leader of the operation, was sentenced to 10 years. Keyon Dooling and Alan Anderson were also sentenced to 30 and 24 months of jail time, respectively.

Also read: Why is Glen Davis facing 3.5-year prison term? Former Celtics champion's role in NBA fraud under scrutiny

Fans react to Glen Davis' reaction to his prison sentence

Aside from serving 40 months in prison, Glen Davis' sentence also includes three years of supervised release. The former NBA player was also requested to pay $80,000 in restitution.

Even through all this, Davis kept his composure and fans noticed it.

"Whew, taking it better than I could ever," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"He's so unserious," another fan had something to say about how Davis handled it.

"This is the kinda video where you can tell it ain't gonna hit him until them cell doors slam shut," this fan thinks the news will hit Davis differently once he's inside.

"N***a trynna hide the pain away," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Davis was part of a few teams during his time in the NBA. He played for the Celtics, Orlando Magic and LA Clippers. The most notable team he played for was his first, in Boston. He was part of the 2008 championship team that beat the LA Lakers to win the championship.

Also read: Former NBA champ Glen Davis opens up on working in adult films amid stark criticism