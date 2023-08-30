'I'mma try!': Anthony Edwards bets on himself to break Kevin Durant's 2010 FIBA World Cup record

Anthony Edwards played probably his best game so far in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star scored 22 points to lead Team USA to a 110-62 blowout win against Jordan at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

If not for Team USA dominating Jordan, led by former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, early on, Anthony Edwards could have had an outright shot at eclipsing Team USA's individual scoring performance at the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Suns superstar Kevin Durant happens to be the current record holder.

When asked by the media, including Sportskeeda, if he plans to break Kevin Durant's record, Anthony Edwards said,

"On beating KD's record? He is probably one of the greatest players. That's going to be tough but I'mma try. For sure. I'm going to try."

The Kevin Durant record Anthony Edwards will try to beat

Kevin Durant's all-time Team USA record for a FIBA Basketball World Cup offensive explosion happened during the 2010 edition in Turkey.

Durant erupted for 38 points to lead Team USA to an 89-74 win against Lithuania in the semifinals.

That performance sparked Durant's legacy as one of the greatest players to ever don the Team USA jersey.

Eventually, Team USA ruled the 2010 FIBA Basketball World Cup by beating the host country, Turkey, in the final.

If you think, though, that Kevin Durant's record is invincible enough, take note that Anthony Edwards dropped 34 points in Team USA's 99-91 win against Germany in a pre-FIBA Basketball World Cup friendly.

You may say that it was just a tune-up game, but Edwards pulling off that explosion in Abu Dhabi could mean he can also do it in the FIBA Basketball World Cup itself.

Team USA now looks forward to facing Lithuania and Montenegro in Group J action during the second round of the competition, beginning Friday night.

With the competition becoming tighter, expect coach Steve Kerr to give Edwards extended minutes, which means a better shot at going for 39 points or even more.

