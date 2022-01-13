"I'm gonna give him the shot" - James Harden gives hilarious answer on whether Kyrie Irving will return as a full-time player

James Harden is a firm believer that Kyrie Irving will soon be back playing home games for the Brooklyn Nets. As of now, the guard is only permitted to play in road games due to the vaccine mandates in the city of New York. The team had originally ruled out the option of Irving playing as a part-time player at the start of the season. But with the team suffering injury problems and covid protocols, the Nets recalled Kyrie Irving.

The Nets' first game back with Kyrie Irving on the floor saw 29-year-old make a big impact as he scored 22 points to help his team to victory against the Indiana Pacers. His return looks to be a positive turn of events for the team, while also taking some of the workload off the shoulders of Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Following the Nets' comprehensive victory over the in-form Bulls 138-112 on Wednesday night, Harden was asked in the post-game interview if he believed Kyrie Irving would be back playing home games. Harden, who put up an impressive 25 points and 16 assists, hilariously quipped.

"I'm gonna give him the shot"

Undoubtedly if Kyrie Irving returns, the Nets team will be a tough unit to beat. The Big 3 in Brooklyn is arguably one of the best offensive trio put together in the history of the game. Last season, the Nets were looking to make their way to an NBA Championship. But injuries came got in their way, leaving Kevin Durant as the lone warrior fighting against the Milwaukee Bucks, who would go on to win it all.

Heading into this season, many expected that this would finally be the season of the Nets and that was when the vaccine controversy hampered the chances of Kyrie Irving playing for the team. His return has brought some sort of positivity to the team. In just his second game back Irving posted 9 points,

However, come the playoffs, the three need to have at least played some regular minutes together if they are to succeed there. When asked about how long before the 'BIG 3' would take to build the rhythm as an offensive trio, James Harden replied by saying:

"We don't know, we played only two games together, so we don't know. But we're not far at all. We're all killers, we attack, but we're all unselfish, we like to just make the right play and it won't take long at all, we just got to be there on the court and get out there doing it."

Will Kyrie Irving return to playing full time for the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented hoopers in the NBA. He has an elite lay-up package and is one of the best ball-handlers. The seven-time NBA All-Star also has a championship to his name and is capable of achieving a lot more. His arrival to the Brooklyn Nets was one of the leading factors behind Kevin Durant and James Harden's entry into the team.

In last night's game against the No.1 seeded Bulls, the now 26-14 Brooklyn Nets ran riot on the back of Kevin Durant's team-high 27 points and nine assists. The Nets put on a stellar team performance, shooting 53.6% from the floor, they went on a 42-8 run in the second half and led by as many as 38 points at one point.

In just his second game back, Kyrie Irving scored nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Although Irving's box score last night wasn't phenomenal, his ability to space the floor and help keep the ball moving meant that the Brooklyn Nets got many open looks at the basket.

His part-time return is obviously a boost for the team, but one would imagine that having him back full-time would be what the Nets desire most. After almost half of the season, it looks like Kyrie Irving could indeed make his way back as a full-time player. However, for that to happen, the Nets would have to pay a few fines. As per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily, these fines would be:

1st offense: Warning

2nd offense: $ 1,000

3rd offense: $3,000

4th Offense: $5,000

5th offense to infinity offences: $5,000 fine

One would imagine that this is definitely something the Nets would consider as the team has a total of 20 home games left. Many of them coming against some big opposition, wherein Kyrie Irving would undoubtedly be essential in securing a victory. A statement regarding the prospect of paying the fines has not been made by any of the Nets' officials as of yet.

