Former NBA player Dwight Howard is facing serious sexual assault allegations, leaving Stephen A. Smith stunned. The four-time NBA defensive player of the year is now a center of controversy and is the subject of an investigation.

In the recent episode of Smith's podcast, the veteran journalist Smith narrated the details flashing on his screen. He reacted in disgust to the details of Howard's actions.

"I can't do this no more," said Smith while reading the report on Dwight Howard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Get it off the screen, fet it off. You gay and that is what you want to do? Cool! I don't have any problem living their life. I'm not here to judge. Not here to judge the transgender community. But the details.. uggh, uggh!"

After opening up the topic to his audience, Smith emphasized that he was rooting for Dwight Howard to make it back to the NBA, but incidents like these prevented him from doing so.

"That's why teams didn't want you," said Smith. "Whether (teams) would admit it or not, and I'm not going to mention teams because I don't want to incriminate anybody or accuse anybody or something I simply don't know, I'm guessing. But I the first thought that came to my mind 'that's why they don't want (Dwight)".

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith reacts about Dwight Howard in his podcast at the 5-minute mark

Dwight Howard denies sexual assault claims

Former Lakers center Dwight Howard has refuted all allegations of sexual assault and battery brought against him by Stephen Harper in a civil lawsuit dating back to July 2021.

“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” said Justin Baily, Howard's lawyer through a report of ESPN.

“The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth…. Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”

Howard is now playing in the Taiwanese pro basketball league. The last time he played in the NBA was in the 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers, where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes of playing time.