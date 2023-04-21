“I must be smoking crack right?” – Stephen A. Smith picks Kyrie Irving over Kawhi Leonard come playoff time 

Stephen A. Smith was heated after Game 3 of the first-round series between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers due to Kawhi Leonard not being available to play. In a tight playoff series, Leonard was ruled out of Game 3 for dealing with a sprained knee, which led to Smith having a rant about his commitment.

The Suns' starpower took over their third playoff match as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant took advantage of the Clippers squad who didn't have Leonard on the floor. After the game, the famed sports journalist took the opportunity to vent his frustrations over the two-time champion's lack of commitment.

"I'd rather have Kyrie Irving than Kawhi Leonard. I must be smoking crack, right?" Smith began.

"Kyrie might do something that'll make the wrong headlines, but come playoff time, you got to see him get hurt. For him not to be available. I'm not questioning the legitimacy of Kawhi's injury. I'm saying, his injuries coupled with load management."

"Kawhi Leonard walking off the court. He looks just fine. He just dropped 31, and then we get news he gone miss the game." Smith continued. "You load managed all year. You missed the entire freaking season, in 2021-22. You had the whole d**n year. You getting all the money to get all the necessary medical treatment, all the technology available to you. You practice when you want, you travel when you want, you eat when and what you want. Every d**n thing is available to Kawhi Leonard. And what they get in return is sporadic commitment."

Phoenix is now leading the best-of-seven series with 2-1 after a 45-point explosion from Booker. The Clippers tried to counter the Suns with Norman Powell, who had 42 points as a starter. But even with a 30-point double-double from Russell Westbrook, it wasn't enough for the Clippers to beat the Suns.

Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his take regarding Kawhi Leonard

Stephen A. Smith isn't holding back in sharing his genuine thoughts on Leonard and is unable to make himself available for his team. In ESPN's First Take, Smith called the 6-foot-7 forward as one of the worst superstars in the history of the game.

"Kawhi Leonard, should be on the list of one of the worst superstars this game has ever seen..." Smith said. "We know the brother is big time, we know that as a talent, he's a superstar. One who shows up when he plays... But when you talk about a superstar that is unreliable, I want somebody to point out someone more flagrant than him."

