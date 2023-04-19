ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was hilariously compared to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on national TV on Tuesday night. With Smith taking note of the comment made by Charles Barkley, the analyst swore revenge on Chuck and Shaq.

During a postgame report, Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley hilariously commented upon a picture of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White by saying:

"Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.? Stephen A. don’t play for the Celtics! He doing First Take in the morning and playing for the Celtics."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the rest of the crew tried their best to discuss White's impact on the game, Shaquille O'Neal and Chuck were in their own little world. O'Neal even broke into a song to take a shot at Smith's hairline.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA is outta pocket for this



“Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.? Stephen A. don’t play for the Celtics!”Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA is outta pocket for this “Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.? Stephen A. don’t play for the Celtics!” Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA is outta pocket for this 😂https://t.co/UmchdPTf0v

The panel apologized to Derrick White for the shots they took. However, there was no apology for Stephen A. Needless to say, Smith had to come back with a little promise of his own.

Responding to the comments made by Shaq and Chuck on Twitter, Smith tweeted saying:

"Love all of my brothers on @NBAonTNT. But I’m gonna get @SHAQ and Chuck for comparing me with Derrick White. Y’all are gonna pay for that."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Love all of my brothers on @NBAonTNT . But I’m gonna get @SHAQ and Chuck for comparing me with Derrick White. Y’all are gonna pay for that Love all of my brothers on @NBAonTNT. But I’m gonna get @SHAQ and Chuck for comparing me with Derrick White. Y’all are gonna pay for that 😀😀😀

The hilarious back-and-forth has seen the Inside the NBA duo draw first blood. With Smith's retort due, we eagerly look forward to seeing how Stephen A. comes back from this one.

Read: "Some people say I am and even I have to concede; I ain't Charles Barkley" - Stephen A. Smith asserts Charles Barkley is "an absolute superstar" in the world of television

Stephen A. Smith's historical TV moments

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most renowned analysts on TV. Having been a TV personality since 1999, Smith has accumulated a fair number of fans over the course of his long broadcasting career.

As the host of "First Take," Smith has gone viral a lot of times. Having made some hilarious and iconic comments regarding player behavior, Smith is undoubtedly a mainstay in sports broadcasting.

As the NBA playoffs continue, Smith and the team of "First Take" will also provide more input on upcoming match-ups. With three games coming up on Wednesday, we look forward to seeing the broadcast.

Also Read: “You smell blood, just like sharks” – Stephen A. Smith triggers New York Knicks to outstrip Cavaliers in playoff series

Poll : 0 votes