“You smell blood, just like sharks” – Stephen A. Smith triggers New York Knicks to outstrip Cavaliers in playoff series

Stephen A. Smith has been a longtime critic of the New York Knicks, but has changed his ways this postseason. He recently went on a rant to motivate the squad as they look to go up 2-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite being on the road, the New York Knicks managed to pull of an upset in their first game of the 2023 playoffs. Led by a 27-point performance from Jalen Brunson, they were able to come away with a 101-97 victory in Game 1 in Cleveland.

On Tuesday night, these teams are set to square off again. Cleveland already surrended home-court advantage by dropping the first meeting, so they'll be looking to even things up. That being said, Stephen A. Smith recently implored the Knicks to take advantage of what's in front of them right now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an episode of "First Take," Stephen A. called upon the Knicks to come out and assert themselves in Game 2. He feels that if they can win this game then they can go on to win the entire series.

"You smell blood, it's like sharks."

"Understand when it's right there for you... you go up 2-0, they done. They ain't beating you four out of five okay."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith JUST LIKE SHARKS IN BLOOD-INFESTED WATERS.



THE SIX INCHES IN FRONT OF YOUR FACE. JUST LIKE SHARKS IN BLOOD-INFESTED WATERS.THE SIX INCHES IN FRONT OF YOUR FACE. https://t.co/hkeIb7SXy1

Is Stephen A. Smith right about the New York Knicks upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers?

While his rant might have been a bit outlandish, Stephen A. Smith was spot on in what he was saying. If the New York Knicks are able to win Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they'll be in a prime position to advance to the next round.

The Cavs gave them their best shot in Game 1, and still weren't able to come away victorious. If they can't win when Donovan Mitchell goes off for nearly 40 points and ten assists, they are going to have a tough time.

Every year, the 4/5 matchup in the first round is one that can go either way. If they Knicks can continue to overwhelm them with physicality, we could see the same result as Game 1.

New York already did what they needed on the road, but going up 2-0 could completely destroy the Cavaliers' psyche. More importantly, it opens the door for them ending the series on their home court.

If the Knicks are going to steal a second game on the road, they're going to need big performances from stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Poll : 0 votes