“I need you to be better than that King James” - Marcus Spears on LeBron James needing to be a leader, and not look disinterested

LeBron James’ interest in the Los Angeles Lakers was questioned by Marcus Spears in Monday’s “Swagu and Perk” podcast posted to YouTube.

During the conversation, Spears spoke about how James looks disinterested in his Los Angeles Lakers squad after they have neglected to improve.

LeBron James disinterested in Los Angeles

In the video, Marcus Spears explains that he wants more from LeBron:

“I need you to be better than that King James. Alright, I’m gunna step back because that’s family, but I had to get that off my chest bro.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in 9th place in the Western Conference with a record of 27-33. Their difficulties seem to lie in their battles with injuries, COVID protocols, and an inability to build chemistry on the floor.

Prior to the start of the season, many believed the team was destined for playoff success and showtime basketball highlights. It has, in fact, been the opposite.

In committing to big-name players such as 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, 9x NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and 8x All-Star Dwight Howard, the Lakers had to sacrifice a lot.

On August 6th 2021, the Lakers signed Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Talen-Horton Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard to new contracts.

With such a large list of great names added to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis, one would wonder how the Lakers have managed to struggle this season.

Kendrick Perkins weighed in, explaining:

“The one thing I realized last night is that LeBron James is human … This is another opportunity to actually prove why you’re the GOAT. When adversity hit like it never hit before … this is the time to prove you know what, let me take it to a different level.”

James’ name has been embedded in the GOAT conversation for quite some time now. There are even arguments that he has surpassed Michael Jordan as the NBA’s greatest legend.

But just as Perkins pointed out, this is the perfect time for James to show everyone that his name deserves the top spot.

This season LeBron James has averaged 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The fault seems to lie beyond James' grasp, as he is putting up MVP-worthy numbers, but his squad still cannot secure wins.

After their blowout loss Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron and company looked visibly depressed.

There were videos of LeBron James and other Lakers talking back to fans who were seen yelling at them. There were even points where James and his teammates had looks of disinterest on their faces.

After noticing the level of distaste LeBron James had for the loss, Kendrick Perkins voiced his opinion on James and company looking noticeably dejected on Sunday:

“It’s the disrespect to the game of basketball. And it wasn’t just Bron, it was the entire team.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot going forward, as they started this season as a (-400) favorite in betting odds for the NBA championship.

They currently stand at (+4000), with many headlines doubting their ability to even make it out of the play-in tournament. LeBron James and LA are going to have to make some serious improvements going forward.

LeBron James is currently in his 19th NBA season. He is a four-time NBA Champion, and a four-time NBA Finals MVP (2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020).

James is also a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), a seventeen-time NBA All-Star, seventeen-time All-NBA selection and a six-time NBA All-Defensive selection.

James has earned himself his nickname as “The King” as he continues to dominate the league. With the number of accolades LeBron James has, his name should never be counted out of playoff contention.

Though the Lakers are in a tough spot, the play-in tournament offers James an opportunity to reach the post-season. Both Perkins and Spears are correct in their comments on James needing to look confident going forward, though.

James is the heart and soul of the Lakers, and many young players look to him for guidance and strength on the court. If James is starting to lose interest in playing to win, the rest of the squad can only take them so far.

