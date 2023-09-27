"I need what this bruddas taking": Kai Jones' latest video has fans going nuts again as Hornets big man dances to iconic Michael Jackson song

Charlotte Hornets reserve big man Kai Jones was relatively unknown amongst casual NBA fans just a few weeks ago. However, Jones has been garnering more attention as of late for his bizarre social media behavior.

This includes Jones claiming himself to be better than his star Hornets teammate LaMelo Ball and NBA greats LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

In addition, Jones has been showing off some questionable dance moves, leading him to catch some flak from NBA fans.

The big man’s latest dance video features him dancing along to the iconic hit song “Billie Jean” by pop legend Michael Jackson.

In the beginning of this video, Jones can be seen hopping around on one leg and waving his arms while wearing white sunglasses and holding a basketball. Jones then proceeds to take off his sunglasses and continue dancing in his bedroom.

As expected, the clip once again led to some harsh reactions from fans on Twitter, with many mocking Jones' dance moves.

Some fans questioned whether Jones was on drugs:

“I need what this bruddas taking,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, others called for the big man to receive help:

“Someone get him some help,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Kai Jones’ latest dance video:

Kai Jones’ future in Charlotte is reportedly uncertain following bizarre social media behavior

Kai Jones may be extremely confident in his basketball abilities. However, it appears that his bizarre social media behavior could put his future in Charlotte in jeopardy.

According to The Charlotte Observer’s Roderick Boone, Jones may not be with the Hornets by the start of training camp.

“Kai Jones’ immediate status with the Charlotte Hornets is a bit murky,” Boone wrote.

“Jones hasn’t participated in any of the players’ optional sessions and it’s unclear if he’ll be among the Hornets’ contingent to hit the floor for the start of training camp next Tuesday. The third-year big man has made some very curious social media posts during the past few weeks, including a couple where he called out some of his teammates.”

Meanwhile, Hornets coach Steve Clifford also spoke about Jones’ recent social media antics on Tuesday, saying that the team has already dealt with the matter:

“We are aware of the social media posts and it’s a situation that’s been handled internally,” Clifford said.

Charlotte already exercised Jones’ $3.05 million team option for the 2023–24 NBA season last October. However, the Hornets still have to decide by the end of next month whether to exercise Jones’ $4.69 million team option for the 2024–25 season.

It remains to be seen what the team will decide. However, as of now, things aren’t looking too good for Jones regarding his future with the Hornets.

Jones averaged 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game on 55.8% shooting over 46 games last season.

