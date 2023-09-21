Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker call out Kai Jones for latest dance video following Hornets forward's boisterous MVP claims

Patrick Beverley and former NBA player Sam Dekker had some interesting reactions to Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones' latest dance video.

Jones has made headlines in recent weeks for his online activities. Recently, a video of him dancing outside of his Lamborghini Urus went viral, earning the attention of both Dekker and Beverley.

The situation came on the heels of Kai Jones going live on Instagram this month, leading some fans to wonder whether or not he was using drugs. On the flip side, others attributed much of the way he spoke on the video to his accent. Jones denied the accusations, writing that he wasn't on drugs or intoxicated, that he was simply enjoying his night in his house.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his latest video, he can be seen dancing barefoot in what appears to be a parking garage, showing off some impressive moves.

Former NBA player Sam Dekker, who was a teammate of Patrick Beverley, weighed in on the matter in a quote tweet. He said Beverley and Trevor Ariza would have never let him in the arena if he did something like that. The tweet drew the attention of Beverley, who responded with: "No lies detected."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kai Jones' recent controversial comments before the viral video Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker weighed in on

In addition to the videos that have raised eyebrows, Kai Jones has also made some controversial comments on Twitter. He claimed that he would give Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal the business on the court and he also took aim at teammates.

Heading into a season under new ownership, the Charlotte Hornets are eager to make their way back to the playoffs. With the hope being that LaMelo Ball will be healthy and Brandon Miller will provide a big offensive boost, there's plenty of optimism in Charlotte.

Despite that, Kai Jones criticized his teammates, saying that he's been more efficient than both Ball and Miller, and neither can guard him.

2023 NBA Summer League: Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

"I’ve had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out the womb and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk to the one in here MF," Jones tweeted earlier this month.

Expand Tweet

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, Jones seems eager to prove to everyone, including Patrick Beverley, that he can back his antics up. As he recently said, the new version of him as a player is MVP and Defensive Player of the Year material.

Should his play back up that claim, then fans and his peers may be willing to give him more leeway over his online antics.