“I need LeBron to have the same mindset as James Harden” - Shannon Sharpe on why LeBron James is not getting fouls calls from NBA referees this season

During the latest episode of the Undisputed talk show, Shannon Sharpe dug into why LeBron James has not been getting as many foul calls as he is used to in the NBA this season. While James has performed at an overall high level, he has seen a considerable decrease in trips to the free throw line, something that is a result of the NBA changing its rules this season.

James has had 4.2 free throw attempts in five games so far, a number that has never dipped below five throughout his NBA career. Similar issues are being faced by the Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden. He is currently averaging 18.6 points per game and has had the fewest average free throws attempted (5.3) since the 2011-12 NBA season.

Harden recently stated that he plans to continue playing the same way, and hopes that referees will eventually conclude that he is not “flailing.” Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James needs to take the same approach.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Harden had 15 free-throw attempts in his last five games.



Tonight: 16-of-19 free throws made

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James needs to emulate James Harden in response to NBA rule change

The LA Lakers are currently on a two-match winning streak. During their game against the Rockets, LeBron had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds with only four free throw attempts. Shannon Sharpe believes it was early sixth man of the year contenders Carmelo Anthony’s 23-point performance off the bench that gave the Lakers impetus to win. LeBron James, on the other hand, looked a frustrated figure with multiple instances where the referee did not agree with him.





"I need LeBron to have the same mindset as James Harden. Harden says 'I'm going to make you call it. I'm going to keep going to the lane, and keep going, and you'll see I'm not flailing.'"

Meanwhile, James Harden has also had a difficult start to the campaign for the Nets. In the first five games, he had three free throw attempts on average and missed just once. Harden recently stated that he plans to continue playing the same way in the hope that referees will eventually start calling fouls:

“I’m going to make you call it. I’m going to keep going to the lane, and keep going, and you’ll see I’m not flailing.’”

During the Nets’ victory over the Indiana Pacers, Harden blew up, finishing with 29 points with a total of 19 trips to the free throw line, out of which he converted 16. For years, Harden has been one of the best around at getting referees to call shooting fouls. Shannon Sharpe stated that LeBron James needs to take the same approach:

“They are not calling it anymore. LeBron thinks he is getting fouled, and they are not calling it. He needs to keep going, but LeBron is getting frustrated. I need LeBron to have the same mindset as James Harden.”

THe LA Lakers are on a two-game winning run despite LeBron James' poor form

Apart from struggling with foul calls, LeBron James is also currently having a torrid time with respect to three-point shooting. He has converted just 1 of his last 16 attempts, which has allowed teams to stay in the game. During the last two matches, Carmelo Anthony has produced 47 points with both Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis also putting in important performances.

