“I never expected 21,000 people to be yelling, ‘F**k you Draymond’” - Draymond Green says silencing the Boston Celtics fans was the best feeling in the world

Draymond Green enjoyed shutting up the loud and rowdy Boston fans during the NBA Finals and believes that moment was one of the best in his career. He didn't expect one of basketball's biggest fanbases to cuss at him during a Finals game. When he walked out of the tunnel to hear the boos, it did nothing but motivate him.

Green's podcast, "The Draymond Green Show" on The Volume network, partnered with JJ Redick's "The Old Man & the Three" podcast for a live event. The two NBA veterans discussed a host of topics such as Steph Curry's Finals MVP, Kevin Durant's tenure in the Bay Area, the concept of "new media" and others.

With the Finals tied at 1-1, Green put up a horrible performance in Game 3. He admitted that he stunk in that first road game because of the Boston fans and their constant cursing. He said:

"I was a little rattled, and I'm never rattled in an opposing (arena). I was a little, because it was just unexpected. Like, you expect the boos. You expect people screaming at you. But I never expected 21,000 people to be yelling, 'F**k you, Draymond!' And then you're running down the court and on the sidelines, it's, 'F**k you, b**ch,' and I'm like 'Whoa!'

"Like, these guys are short of saying everything except the n-word almost."

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Boston with the “F you Draymond” chants. Boston with the “F you Draymond” chants. https://t.co/xNQ49woOcd

The Golden State Warriors were upset at the harsh chants because there were children in the crowd. Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry all commented on the obscene chants and expressed their disgust.

Green acknowledged that the obscene chants took him by surprise and he wasn't up to the mark in the game. The Warriors bounced back in Game 4 behind Curry's masterful 40-point double-double performance and took control of the series.

Green had just two points, three assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes in Game 3, and even his defense wasn't up to the mark. After that eye-opening game, the Warriors won three straight games. Green averaged 7.3 points, 7.3 assists, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in those three wins.

Draymond Green was thrilled after shutting up Boston Celtics fans

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors signals the crowd to quiet down after hitting a 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

After missing all 11 of his 3-point attempts in the series, Draymond Green finally knocked one down in Game 6, and it sucked the life out of the arena. He had been abysmal from downtown, and the Boston fans enjoyed his misses, further fueling their obscene chants.

Any opponent would rather have Green take 3-pointers instead of Golden State's marksmen, but this time he made the shot, suddenly silencing the crowd. Golden State won 103-90 to clinch the series on June 16.

Green talked about how quieting opposing arenas is one of the best feelings in basketball, but shutting up Boston fans was particularly more delightful, saying:

"Oh, my God! There's no better feeling than going into an opposing team's gym and quieting the crowd. But let me rephrase that, there used to be no better feeling than going into an opposing team's arena and quieting the crowd, but quieting those f**ks? That took the cake.

"So, now the best one in the world is going to the Boston Celtics' TD garden and quieting the crowd. It does not get much better than that."

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree



Watch the full live show with youtu.be/kNZBzJGWb2s @Money23Green on the best feeling in the world: quieting the crowd at TD Garden 🤫Watch the full live show with @jj_redick and @talter .@Money23Green on the best feeling in the world: quieting the crowd at TD Garden 🤫Watch the full live show with @jj_redick and @talter: youtu.be/kNZBzJGWb2s https://t.co/TERCQjCPEr

The Warriors exited the tunnel for Game 6 and were confronted with a loud Boston crowd. The Celtics quickly took the lead, but Steve Kerr called a timeout, shifting the momentum of the game. The Warriors went on a historic 21-0 run and blew up the game open, the largest scoring run in the NBA Finals in the last 50 years.

Green talked about that run and how the crowd was quickly taken out of the game. Green made his first 3-pointer of the Finals during that run, at the 1:22 mark of the first quarter.

Green has been on a social media rampage, calling out all the haters and doubters while asserting that the Warriors are "better than everybody else." He certainly deserves to talk trash after hearing doubters for two years.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Draymond letting us all know what it is "And as always, f--k everybody else"Draymond letting us all know what it is "And as always, f--k everybody else" 💀Draymond letting us all know what it is https://t.co/62wH7apGcv

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Golden State Warriors win the title next year? Yes No 0 votes so far