“I obviously don't shoot like f**king Steph Curry, but I do damn near everything else elite” - Gary Payton II opens up on embracing his role for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have generated excitement with their 18-3 start and have had some spectacular play from many players in their rotation this season. One, in particular, has unexpectedly become a crucial piece of the puzzle.

To say it's been a challenging road for Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to find his place in the NBA at all, let alone make an impact like he has would be a massive understatement.

The 29-year-old guard has been relentless in trying to find a permanent home over the years.

After playing 10 games for the Warriors late last season and then an impressive showing this preseason, Golden State gave Payton his shot, signing him to a contract.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the journeyman guard with the Hall of Fame father talked about how he never gave up on his belief he belonged in the league.

"My thought process just was like, I know I can play in this league and with these guys. There wasn't nothing that was gonna take me away from trying to make it here and just continuing to fight. ... I just told myself, "I'm not gonna go overseas yet. I know I can make it here."

After a successful college career at Oregon State, Payton went undrafted in 2016. Since then, the former Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year has been doing everything in his power to get a shot in the NBA.

After impressing in the G-League for a number of years, Payton had a couple of call-up opportunities in the NBA but could never stick to a roster. Golden State is his sixth organization (and he played for only four of those). In the interview, Payton talked about how he never doubted his talent.

“I obviously don't shoot like f**king Steph Curry, but I do damn near everything else elite”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Full interview from B/R’s bit.ly/31jkmOr The Young Glove has put the league on notice this season 💯Full interview from B/R’s @JakeLFischer The Young Glove has put the league on notice this season 💯Full interview from B/R’s @JakeLFischer 📝 bit.ly/31jkmOr https://t.co/0rYJjLjAEu

After making the Golden State roster, it wasn't expected Payton would become an important part of the rotation. It's not often a 29-year-old free agent can jump into a playoff contender and make serious contributions. But that's not what the journeyman guard believed.

After showing some brilliant flashes in the preseason, Payton got a chance to contribute off the bench. Payton didn't stumble when given the opportunity, as he's turned into a valuable asset with his defensive ability as well as his energy all over the court.

Payton has averaged just 14 minutes of action off the bench, but what he's done in those minutes has been a revelation. So far, Payton is averaging 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 67.1% from the field.

Golden State Warriors @warriors the Gary Payton II experience the Gary Payton II experience https://t.co/yWo9dLTgQO

While the numbers might not wow, it's the type of impact Payton has had that stands out. Payton has the ability to make momentum-changing plays as he's become a lethal transition threat with his desire to play above the rim.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For a player who struggled throughout his career to find a home in the NBA, Gary Payton II couldn't have found a better landing spot than with the Golden State Warriors.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein