"I was panicking" - Damian Lillard shares honest feelings on blood clot battle and return to Bucks lineup for Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks received some good news regarding All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his health. The nine-time All-Star missed the final 14 games of the regular season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He had also been expected to miss the beginning of the playoffs.

However, things changed for the better when it was announced Thursday that his blood clot had cleared. Following the update, Lillard addressed the media to share what he experienced during the ordeal.

According to Lillard, he spent a lot of time grappling with “what-if scenarios” while recovering.

"Looking at the time that I spent not playing and the millions of thoughts that went through my head, like, 'Man. What if this? What if that?' I was panicking," Lillard said. "My back randomly started hurting, my chest started hurting. I'm like 'Man, is it moving?' I'm thinking all kind of stuff.

"Looking back at it, I think you just got to not take each day for granted. You never know when the issue could come up."

Damian Lillard is now off the blood-thinning medication he was taking to treat the clot. While he will miss Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, his status for Game 2 remains uncertain.

He has reportedly participated in team practices, but a definitive timeline for his return has yet to be set.

Doc Rivers says Damian Lillard's potential playoff return a 'godsend'

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers was asked about Damian Lillard's participation in practice and noted that he participated without limitations.

The coach then emphasized how serious Lillard’s health issue was and the relief that comes with his possible return.

"This could have been career threatening, or it was," Rivers said. "The fact that there's a very good chance that he's going to play in the playoffs for us, that's a godsend."

Rivers added that Lillard has been preparing for the Pacers by studying game film.

In 58 games this season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He was the team’s second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 points per game) and led the Bucks in assists.

How did Damian Lillard perform against the Indiana Pacers in the 2024-25 regular season?

The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Indiana Pacers four times during the regular season, and Damian Lillard participated in each one. The Bucks went 3-1 in these games, but Lillard’s performances were inconsistent.

In their first showdown, which took place on Nov. 22, he recorded a 24-point, 13-assist double-double in a 129–117 win.

On Dec. 31, Lillard underperformed, scoring only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting and adding five assists. The Bucks still won 120–112 behind Antetokounmpo’s 30 points and 12 rebounds.

He struggled in the third game on March 11, shooting-wise, going 4-for-14 for 15 points as the Pacers managed to sneak away with a 115-114 victory. He redeemed himself four days later as he recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 126-119 Bucks win.

