"I have to pick Michael Jordan": Giannis Antetokounmpo bows to his hoops deity for Christmas Day partner

In a recent interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked which NBA legend he would prefer to partner with for a Christmas Day game, and he chose Michael Jordan as his top pick.

The selection showcases the level of respect and admiration that Antetokounmpo has for the basketball great.

Antetokounmpo's decision to team up with Jordan is a tribute to the latter's incredible career and highlights the similarities between the two players. Both are known for their exceptional scoring abilities, with Jordan being a six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, while Antetokounmpo has already achieved back-to-back MVP awards and is on track to potentially win a third straight title with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He was asked which NBA legend would he team up with for a Christmas Day game, to which he said (at the 2:43 mark):

"I have to pick Michael Jordan, if I could be teammate with Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant for a day and If I had the opportunity to share the court with them it be a great honor."

This dream matchup represents a generational contrast, showcases their scoring abilities, adds excitement to the holiday event, and highlights Antetokounmpo's respect and admiration for the two legends.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP season and Bucks title contention

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fresh off a career-best scoring season, averaging 31.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 57.3% from the field, as the Bucks are on a seven-game winning streak.

He became one of only three players in NBA history and the first since 1972-73 to average more than 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% overall in a season. Antetokounmpo's dominant play led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years.

After a disappointing finish in the 2023 playoffs, the Bucks made a big offseason splash with the acquisition of All-NBA guard Damian Lillard.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo now locked up for the near future, the Lillard-Antetokounmpo tandem should have plenty of time to develop.