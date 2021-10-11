“I play defense, sign me already” - Free agent wing James Ennis offers to sign for LA Lakers amid their struggles on the defensive end

The LA Lakers have a dismal 0-4 record in their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign so far. Three of those losses have been by a double-digit margin. One of the most glaring shortcomings for the team has been their lackluster defense.

Free agent James Ennis has been closely watching the Lakers for a while. He recently showed interest in signing for the team via a tweet.

"I play defense sign me already lol," tweeted James Ennis after LA Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The LA Lakers have one more roster spot available right now. They are patiently waiting to see if any veterans get bought out mid-season.

James Ennis is the best prospect in his position available in free agency. He fits the bill as a 3-and-D player and would bolster the team's defense.

Ennis has already worked out with the team before. He averaged 8.4 points and shot 43.3% from the three-point line with the Orlando Magic last season.

Why LA Lakers shouldn't delay signing a wing defender

The LA Lakers' focus this offseason was to acquire a playmaker to help lift pressure off LeBron James, several three-point shooters and athletic bigs. The Lakers managed to achieve this goal with the addition of players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among others.

However, the LA Lakers had to compromise on their perimeter defense with the departures of players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso. Kent Bazemore appears to be the only reliable perimeter defender on the team currently.

Veteran Trevor Ariza is another player that the Lakers have in their ranks. However, he was ruled out for eight weeks after undergoing a procedure to treat an ankle injury.

Talen Horton-Tucker is a work-in-progress, while LeBron James has too much on his plate to give the LA Lakers everything he has on defense only.

James Ennis and Wesley Matthews, who played for the franchise last season, are the best perimeter defenders available in the free-agent market.

The Lakers should look to make a move as soon as possible since they haven't looked lethal on offense to win games simply by outscoring their opponents.

Keeping these factors in mind, it only makes sense for the LA Lakers to sign a wing defender as soon as possible.

