"I play the same way": Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanovic believes role with Serbia at FIBA World Cup 2023 isn't drastically different

Veteran shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said that he is bringing the role he has with the Atlanta Hawks to Serbia for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. According to Bogdanovic, his role for Serbia is similar to his role for Atlanta.

Bogdanovic said during Serbia's pre-FIBA Basketball World Cup press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City:

"I play the same way."

According to him, once he is on the court, his teammates are looking for him, especially from beyond the arc:

"When I'm on the floor, my teammates are looking for me."

Bogdan Bogdanovic is known for his 3-point shooting. Last season, he shot 40.6% from beyond the arc. He increased it to a career-high 45.5% during the playoffs.

For him, being Atlanta and Serbia's 3-point specialist is crucial, especially with the tight defense their opponents could deploy on them:

"Also, the defense is more focused, so we are using that as a weapon."

Bogdan Bogdanovic likely to start for Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic added that probably the only difference in his role with Serbia and Atlanta is the minutes he is playing for both teams.

With the Hawks, Bogdanovic mostly comes off the bench, averaging 27.9 minutes last season.

He came off the bench in all but six of the 54 regular-season games. In the six playoff games he was in last year, he started just one. He was also a sub in Atlanta's play-in-game win against Miami.

However, Bogdanovic is expected to start in all of Serbia's FIBA Basketball World Cup games. This is almost a certainty as he has been named captain of the squad.

Serbia is expected to top Group B, which also consists China, South Sudan and Puerto Rico, in the first round of the competition.

