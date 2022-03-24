“I played for a guy in Phil Jackson that did that” - Shaquille O'Neal reveals LA Lakers purposefully avoided Utah Jazz in NBA playoffs

Shaquille O'Neal won three straight NBA championships as a member of the LA Lakers from 2000 to 2002. O'Neal teamed up with Kobe Bryant under the guidance of Phil Jackson to dominate the league in the early part of the 2000s.

In the latest episode of NBA on TNT's postgame show, the crew of Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe discussed the Eastern Conference standings and how teams are positioning themselves heading into the playoffs. O'Neal noted that it's part of the game and the Lakers used to do it back then.

Shaquille O'Neal revealed to the crew that Phil Jackson wanted the LA Lakers to avoid the Utah Jazz in the playoffs. In their three-peat, the Lakers never faced the Jazz in the postseason and it was by design. Utah eliminated the Lakers twice in O'Neal's first three seasons in LA.

"I played for a guy in Phil Jackson that did that. You noticed how we won all those championships and never had to play Utah? When we first got to LA, Utah swept us," O'Neal said.

Adam Lefkoe then asked O'Neal if he was alright with Phil's strategy since he's known for being competitive.

"The man had a great resume so I listened. For me, it was like getting rest," O'Neal answered.

In his first season with the LA Lakers in 1997, Shaquille O'Neal faced off against the Utah Jazz in the second round. They were eliminated in five games as the Jazz defeated them 4-1.

The same thing happened in 1998 as the Lakers were then swept by the Jazz in the Western Conference Finals. In the 1999 playoffs, the Lakers avoided Utah, but were eliminated and swept in the second round by the eventual champions San Antonio Spurs.

Shaquille O'Neal and the LA Lakers' three-peat

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant won their first NBA championship in 2000. The Lakers were the top seed in the West that season, beating the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers en route to the NBA Finals. They defeated the Indiana Pacers in six games to win the title.

In 2001, the Lakers ended up having one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history. They swept the Blazers, Kings and San Antonio Spurs before beating the Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers had a tougher road to the NBA Finals in 2002 as they were just the third seed in the West. They beat the Blazers and Spurs in the first two rounds before a hard-fought, seven-game win over the Kings. The NBA Finals were easier as they swept the New Jersey Nets.

O'Neal, Bryant and the rest of the Lakers would lose to the Spurs in the second round in 2003, but came back stronger in 2004 as they got back to the NBA Finals once again. However, they lost to the Detroit Pistons in five games. O'Neal would end up getting traded to the Miami Heat, winning his fourth and final NBA title in 2006.

