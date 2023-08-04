“I probably would've stayed in LA” - Dwight Howard reflects on his biggest regret in NBA

Dwight Howard is one of the era-defining players of the past decade. While his most influential spell came with the Orlando Magic, the most dramatic of stints are those associated with the LA Lakers.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star, spent a brief period of his career with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers before moving on as a free agent to join James Harden with the Houston Rockets.

In a recent interview, Howard talked about the reasoning behind his decision to leave a superteam that had been built around Bryant to join the up-and-coming Rockets.

(via @MATHHOFFA) Dwight Howard:“I looked at [James Harden] as a younger version of Kobe. I don't know why I was thinking that… If I would've sat down and really thought about my decisions without being in my emotions, I probably would've stayed in LA.”(via @MATHHOFFA) pic.twitter.com/RCS4qwgjnz

"I looked at (James Harden) as a younger version of Kobe," Howard said. "I don't know why I was thinking that.

"If I would've sat down and really thought about my decisions without being in my emotions, I probably would've stayed in LA."

The former Orlando Magic superstar's time at LA was mired with injuries, and the center even had a six-month hiatus from basketball. This, combined with expectations of a championship from the Lakers' trio of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Howard led to a breakdown in the relationship between franchise and player.

This prompted Howard to leave despite being offered a max contract of $118 million over five years. The idea was to form a duo with up-and-coming star James Harden in Houston. Ultimately, however, as Howard said, the move proved regretful and forgettable for all involved.

Dwight Howard talks about his move to the Rockets

Dwight Howard spent a controversial, injury-laden season with the Lakers in 2012-13.

James Harden and Kobe Bryant may not appear to have had a lot in common beyond being shooting guards who enthralled fans with their scoring.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year saw something in James Harden, who was enjoying his breakout as a superstar after being moved by the OKC Thunder. The prospect of joining a younger version of Bryant felt like the right decision to make for the big man.

Dwight clearly let his emotions get the better of him, looking back. But at the moment, it may not have looked as disastrous.

In another world, Kobe and Dwight, who was a key backup on the Lakers' 2020 championship team, would get more years together and craft a successful end to Bryant's tenure as a Laker. But some storylines shall only remain what-ifs in NBA lore.

