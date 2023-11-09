Nia Long and Ime Udoka generated all the headlines last season after the former Boston Celtics head coach found himself in a murky controversy, following which he was suspended for "violation of team policies." The latter was reported to have had an inappropriate relationship with a member of the female staff in the Celtics organization. This also led to Long splitting with Udoka. The former couple share an 11-year-old son and the 'You People' star is all about making sure that her kids grow up to be responsible in society.

Speaking to rapper Jeezy in a candid interview, Long recently weighed in on the challenges that the black community has faced in the US over the years. She added that it was her responsibility to make her sons 'men' when they grow up. Long said (via Yahoo! Sports):

“Black people have survived insurmountable obstacles. The journey of being Black in America is not easy. And I’m not a victim of any of it, but I’m realistic about the journey. I know how I am treated differently in certain situations. I understand that I have to raise my boys to be men."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Long says it has been a tough few months for the model/actress. She and Udoka split after 13 years together. Previously, she had alleged that the now Houston Rockets head coach failed to provide support for his son. According to HuffPost, Nia Long had requested legal and physical custody of the child while allowing Udoka for “reasonable visitation."

Nia Long revealed how her split from Ime Udoka was a test of her resilience

Nia Long said that the state of affairs with Ime Udoka was quite the ordeal and that there were days when the going got tougher and more painful. In January this year, Long said (via Yahoo! Entertainment):

“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months and I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright, you’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my God I’m about to cry — ‘You pick yourself back up and you keep it moving.’”

Nia Long also credits her son Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship, for helping her realize that she was putting more effort into keeping a family rather than staying true to herself.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 in his maiden season as the head coach of the decorated franchise. Soon after his suspension, he issued a public statement apologizing to the franchise and his ex-wife. He was eventually fired and is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.