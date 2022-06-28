"I realize Ben Simmons didn't play that series, the Celtics aren't going anywhere, the Bucks aren't going anywhere" - Zach Lowe casts a major cloud of doubt over Brooklyn Nets' championship window

Kyrie Irving is returning to Brooklyn in 2022, so the Nets could see their big three in action, health allowing. The Nets got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics, but Caesars Sportsbook opened with the Nets at a +750 to win it all next season, tied with the Bucks.

Zach Lowe, on ESPN's "Get Up," spoke on the Nets title contention next season:

"We just saw the Celtics sweep the Nets out of the Playoffs, did people forget that that happened?"

"I realise Ben Simmons didn't play that series, the Celtics aren't going anywhere, the Bucks aren't going anywhere."

"Can this team be a championship contender? Maybe, on paper, sure. ...I'm just tired of talking about what the Nets could be if, if, if" (via) ESPN

What position will Ben Simmons play for the Brooklyn Nets?

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets.

The trouble for the Brooklyn Nets doesn't end with staving off injuries. Irving and Simmons have yet to play together and play the same position, point guard.

Ben Simmons is somewhat of an anomaly when it comes to the point guard position. Simmons' height, 6' 11", is atypical for a point guard. He's one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA, is a premier play-maker and rebounds the ball just as well as he passes it.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery, sources tell ESPN. The expectation is that he'll be ready to return well ahead of training camp. Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons is expected to need 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery on back surgery, sources tell ESPN. The expectation is that he'll be ready to return well ahead of training camp.

The only issue is that point-guards typically be better shooters and should be shooting, at the very least, 75-80% from the free-throw line (Ben Simmons had the lowest free-throw percentage (61.3%) among point guards in the 2020-21 NBA season).

Simmons boasts elite play-making, and Irving makes the case for scoring. Irving has the edge over Simmons in that he is more likely to get people open off of drives, while Simmons can easily look over defenses, make reads and facilitate easy scoring options.

The more glaring issue is that neither of these players can do a lot off the ball on offense, especially Simmons. Irving's outside shooting could spread the defense and open up driving lanes.

However, Simmons' lack of a jumpshot could lead to him being utilised heavily in pick-and-rolls. His passing out of the the pick and roll could prove valuable to the Nets' offense.

Despite all the criticism, Simmons might turn out to be a great fit if the Nets figure out how he plays best with Irving and Durant.

