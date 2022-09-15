“I really don't even think that the world would allow you to put Steph in front of Magic” – Gilbert Arenas believes Magic Johnson’s generational impact in a racism-prominent era outweighs Steph’s legacy today

Gilbert Arenas is the latest to throw his hat in the ring vis-à-vis the hottest takes evaluating Steph Curry's legacy.

Curry won his first finals MVP this past season, along with his fourth NBA championship. He, along with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, join LeBron James as the only active players with four titles.

Curry's spectacular run in the 2022 playoffs sparked heavy debate about where he ranks on the list of the greatest point guards. Teammate Iguodala called him the best PG of all time.

Arenas weighed in on the same on his podcast "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," stating:

"When you're talking about the impact Magic made on the game, you gotta remember. ... You're talking about Hall of Fame and when you're talking about impact. Even though they're both impact players, Magic was in that time where racism was still hot.

"You know Magic-Bird, that whole thing, it was a big movement. I really don't even think that the world would allow you to put Steph in front of Magic. I mean you're gonna maybe 30-40 years from now when some of those older guys die off."

Gilbert Arenas' recent hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo is unfounded

Gilbert Arenas' comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo sparked heavy criticism.

On his podcast a few weeks ago, Gilbert Arenas put out a hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Arenas said that Antetokounmpo does not understand basketball yet. He also refrained from calling Antetokounmpo the best player.

He based his take off the fact that Antetokounmpo uses his size and strength in the post to overpower defenders instead of using developed skills.

Arenas' comments have been the subject of severe criticism from fans and the media alike. His response to the criticism was that those taking his name in vain had misunderstood what he was saying.

The comments are not only baseless but also incredibly nitpicky. Antetokounmpo isn't the first player to have utilized his size. Moreover, basketball is inherently a physical game, a contact sport.

The term skill is also used one dimensionally in this context. Stating that Antetokounmpo lacks skill would imply that finishing around the rim, perimeter- and post-defense, passing and rebounding require no skill.

Some of the most notable examples of Antetokounmpo's style of play are Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. They are two of the greatest players ever and made a name for themselves in the NBA more or less by using brute force.

