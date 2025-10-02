"I don't really think": Anthony Edwards rules out DPOY win in favor of Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert 

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has set goals for himself in the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. He's also one of the favorites to win the MVP award, as Edwards wants to lead the Wolves to the championship. However, there's one award that he doesn't think he'll get anytime soon, the Defensive Player of the Year.Defense has always been important, and Ant-Man knows that. Over the course of his career, he has steadily progressed and been a reliable defender. However, because he's teammates with Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, it makes his job on the defensive end easier. This has allowed him to focus on leading the team offensively.On Thursday, he spoke to the media and gave his honest thoughts on potentially gunning for the DPOY award.&quot;I don’t really think I’m going to be able to win Defensive Player of the year, I got two of the best defenders on my team, so it’s gonna be hard for me to win... I don't want to take away from those guys,&quot; Edwards said.&quot;But as long as my impact is there every night I should be okay. As long as I make the all defensive team that means something.&quot;Despite that, Anthony Edwards is aware that he should still lead the Wolves on the defensive side of the game. The three-time All-Star told the media that he can't take a break from being an active contributor as a defender. He also asked his teammates to hold him accountable if there are lapses in his game on that end.Ultimately, the former Georgia star is focused on winning the MVP and the championship in his career. Edwards finished seventh in the voting for the best player for the past two seasons. Additionally, he's yet to earn his first All-Defensive team selection.Mike Conley demands that Anthony Edwards do a better job defensively this seasonThe Wolves are striving to be the best defensive team this season, according to Anthony Edwards. The entire team is on the same page, and veteran guard Mike Conley has already made demands for their star player.Conley, who is entering his 19th year in the league, wants Edwards to perform like a top-five perimeter defender. The one-time All-Star knows that Minnesota has a chance to be the best team whenever the two-time All-NBA star steps up for his team.&quot;Whoever is out on the court, we have a job to do, and then we got to be consistent ... With [Ant] competing the way he can compete, we're a completely different team,&quot; Conley said.Anthony Edwards and the Wolves are determined to make an impact in the NBA with their defense. The team aspires to improve after suffering consecutive defeats in the Western Conference finals.