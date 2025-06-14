"I refused to cheer for Caitlin Clark" - Tyrese Haliburton reveals reason behind not rooting for Fever star during her Iowa run

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton revealed his reason for not rooting for Caitlin Clark during her college years. Despite showing their support for each other in the pro scene, Haliburton disclosed that it wasn't always like that. In an ESPN report on Thursday, the guard said that he initially didn't support Clark's run with the Iowa Hawkeyes due to his allegiance to Iowa State.

The former Sacramento Kings player explained how he used to discuss Clark's performances with her boyfriend, Conor McCaffery, who worked as a player development intern on the Pacers' staff. Despite his rapport with McCaffery, Haliburton said he didn't support Clark until she left the Hawkeyes for the WNBA.

"Me and Connor would talk all the time about [Clark's] journey, but I refused to cheer for Caitlin until she got out of college because I'm not cheering for Iowa," he said.

Haliburton's reluctance to support Clark was due to his strong affiliation with his alma mater, Iowa State, which is a direct rival to Iowa. His loyalty toward his school barred him from supporting the former Hawkeye superstar, but that changed after she was drafted to the WNBA in 2024.

The two stars are now representing the same city after Clark was chosen as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever. Since both the men's and women's teams share Gainbridge Fieldhouse as their home court, Hali and CC are frequently seen supporting each other.

Clark showed her support for Haliburton during the NBA Finals, as Indiana hopes to win its first NBA title against the OKC Thunder.

Caitlin Clark expresses her desire to remain in Indiana and claims Tyrese Haliburton feels the same way

Fever star Caitlin Clark expressed her desire to remain in Indiana for the rest of her career while adding that Tyrese Haliburton feels the same way. Clark has become an icon in the city, while Haliburton has acquired a similar status after being traded to the Pacers in 2022.

In an article by Ramona Shelburne on Thursday, Clark professed the duo's love for the city as she refuted Indiana's "small market" tag.

"Ty and I would both tell you this is where we both hope to stay the rest of our careers," Clark said. "People are like, 'It's a small market.' But no, that's what makes it fun. These people, this is what the world means to them. I've never seen this type of excitement. People are lining up three hours before the game. I literally just got the chills thinking about it."

Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark have breathed new life into the city as they continue to make history with their respective teams. Haliburton led the Pacers to their first NBA Finals in 25 years, while Caitlin Clark took the Fever to the playoffs in her first season.

