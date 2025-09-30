  • home icon
  "I refused to seal the case": Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard shockingly reveals she was offered money to keep $1M child support lie going

"I refused to seal the case": Anthony Edwards’ ex Ayesha Howard shockingly reveals she was offered money to keep $1M child support lie going

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:10 GMT
Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard shockingly reveals she was offered money to keep $1M child support lie alive
Anthony Edwards’ ex Ayesha Howard shockingly reveals she was offered money to keep $1M child support lie alive (Credits: IG/@theanthonyedwards_, @little.ms.golden)

Anthony Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, has come forward with new details surrounding her legal battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves star. On Monday, Howard shared a post on social media, alleging that Edwards had paid social media outlets to post about a $1 million payment to cover 18 years of child support.

Posts with such claims had gone viral on social media shortly after Edwards and Howard’s legal battle began in October 2024. She claimed that after these posts appeared, she had been offered money to seal the case from the public.

“I’m doing a story time on this one-time payment of $1 million for 18 years that someone paid to have put out on different social media outlets. … no such payment/agreement ever happened,” Howard wrote.
Howard continued, saying fans who fell for the claim are gullible and that she refused to seal the case.

“The case is very much open to the public to look into and see that it never happened, y’all just gullible,” she wrote. “I was offered money to seal the case from the public to keep that lie going. I refused to seal the case so the truth be public and y’all still ran with the lie.”
Ayesha Howard's story on Instagram.
Ayesha Howard’s story on Instagram.

The Timberwolves star is yet to publicly comment on Howard's new claims.

Anthony Edwards reveals valuable advice he received from Michael Jordan this summer

While the controversy surrounding the legal battle between him and Ayesha Howard continues to rage, Anthony Edwards is committed to improving and has been putting in the work this summer.

Speaking to reporters on media day on Monday, Edwards discussed the valuable advice he received from six-time champion Michael Jordan.

"I think the best tip that he (Jordan) gave me is that most people lean on people in the post with their a**, and he does it with the top part of his back. So I think I learned that from him,” Edwards said.
Edwards often draws comparisons with the basketball legend for his mannerisms on the court. Now that the star guard is directly applying Jordan's advice to his skill set, the comparisons will only intensify.

Anthony Edwards and Co. will return to action on Oct. 4, taking on the Denver Nuggets in their first preseason game.

Sameer Khan

