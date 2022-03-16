“I remember being a ball boy at key arena for the 2015 NCAA tournament” - Paolo Banchero on his full-circle moment as he prepares for the NCAA Tournament

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero is a key piece of one of the most talented rosters in college basketball. He's been a force with his combination of strength and offensive versatility. The 19-year-old could be a top-three selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

With ninth-ranked Duke (28-6) as the No. 2 seed in the West region, Banchero will try to lead the Blue Devils to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Many are curious to see if Duke, which has lost two of its last four games, can get back on track.

Banchero expressed his excitement about playing in the tournament on Twitter, sharing that he was once a ballboy in the 2015 tournament.

"I remember being a ball boy at Key Arena for the 2015 NCAA tournament, now i’m playing in it ... all comes full circle"

Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils prepare for March Madness

The Duke Blue Devils are preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

After a strong start to the season, Duke freshman Paolo Banchero found himself a contender for the first overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

Listed at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, the 19-year-old forward has an enticing combination of strength and mobility. The forward intrigues NBA teams with his ability to score from multiple levels, as his talent should be a perfect fit for the next level. Although Banchero's stock has started to cool lately, all eyes will be on the freshman in the NCAA Tournament.

SLAM University @slam_university @Pp_doesit @DukeMBB Paolo Banchero has been named the ACC Freshman of the Year Paolo Banchero has been named the ACC Freshman of the Year 👀🔥 @Pp_doesit @DukeMBB https://t.co/LChuSOFHOj

With one of the most talented rosters in college basketball, the Duke Blue Devils have a serious chance of making a run in the NCAA Tournament. The team could have as many as five players selected in the first round of the draft.

Banchero will be the prized possession. Scouts will want to see if the forward can take his game to another level and carry the Blue Devils deep in the tournament.

Banchero has averaged 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 47.4%, including 30.6% from 3-point range.

Duke will play Cal State Fullerton (21-10), the No. 15 seed in the West, on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Duke has won five national titles, the last in 2015, and been a runner-up four times in Final Four appearances under Mike Krzyzewski. The Hall of Fame coach will retire at the end of the tournament.

