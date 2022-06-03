“I remember just sitting there texting my friend like, ‘You guys won’t believe this, I’m driving home with Shaq’” - Former Miami Heat fringe player says Shaquille O'Neal treated him like Dwyane Wade despite his fringe status

Shaquille O'Neal might be one of the most dominating players in NBA history, but he has a big heart. Shaq is known for his kindness and generosity, and one former Miami Heat fringe player told a great story about it.

Matt Walsh played college basketball for Florida, but went undrafted in 2005. The Heat signed him as a free agent, playing just two games for them before getting waived. He was signed by the New Jersey Nets in 2006, but was released before the season started.

Walsh went on to play ten seasons overseas, winning championships in Belgium and Germany. He's also one of the owners of the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL. Other part-owners include former NBA player Shawn Marion and Barstool Sports' Dan Katz and Eric Sollenberger.

In an interview with Brendon Egan of Stuff, Walsh shared the story of how well Shaquille O'Neal treated him as a rookie with the Miami Heat. The former pro was in awe of Shaq's generosity for driving him home from Heat practice. Walsh even told his friends about his experience with the four-time champ, saying:

"I remember just sitting there texting my friend like, 'You guys won’t believe this, I’m driving home with Shaq.'"

Walsh added that Shaq was the only player to offer him a ride among his teammates. He did not have his car at the time due to an accident, but O'Neal felt very generous. Walsh cannot believe that one of the biggest superstars ever was driving him home for three weeks. He said:

"I can never speak more highly of anyone than Shaq. I was the absolute bottom guy on the bench and he treated me like I was Dwyane Wade and that’s what kind of person he is."

The career of Shaquille O'Neal with the Miami Heat

Shaquille O'Neal's number getting retired by the Miami Heat

Shaquille O'Neal spent just three and a half seasons with the Miami Heat, but he had a great impact. O'Neal, alongside a young Dwyane Wade, helped the Heat win their first NBA title in 2006. The Heat acquired Shaq in a blockbuster trade with the LA Lakers in the summer of 2004.

O'Neal averaged 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks with the Heat. He led the team to three playoff appearances, with one NBA championship. Shaq was named an All-Star in his three full seasons in Miami, while also being an All-NBA First Teamer.

For his contributions to the franchise, the Heat retired Shaquille O'Neal's number 32 jersey during the 2016–17 season. At the time, O'Neal was only the fourth player to have his jersey retired by Miami behind Michael Jordan, Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning.

Here's what Shaq said about winning a championship with the Heat during his jersey retirement ceremony in Miami (h/t ESPN):

"This one was also special because, for one, everyone thought we couldn't do it, and second of all, I didn't really have a Shaq-like Finals and D-Wade just stepped up."

