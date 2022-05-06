"I won't rest till he’s in the handcuffs", "He literally almost killed him lol" - Fans show no love to Dillon Brooks after his suspension for a Flagrant 2 foul against Golden State Warriors

The trajectory of the events surrounding Dillon Brooks' flagrant 2 penalty on Gary Payton II in Game 2 has had NBA fans displaying mixed emotions on Twitter.

The latest news Brooks' status for Game 3 was provided by Adrian Wojnarowski. He confirmed that the Memphis Grizzlies forward will face suspension from the upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, sources tell ESPN.

The foul itself garnered mixed reactions from fans right off the bat. The consequences have seen Gary Payton II suffer a fractured elbow. The injury could potentially see him miss the entirety of the playoffs.

While Grizzlies fans and some analysts have stood by Brooks and referred to the action as a "play on the ball," the league made its decision on the matter clear.

However, this decision has not been welcomed by all. With a host of reactions to the situation on Twitter, NBA fans offered mixed opinions and hilarious reactions to the situation. Here are some of the best takes on the matter:

JAY® @JayLGK @wojespn If GPII never got hurt or if Steve Kerr never cried would y’all do this? Bc this is a bit excessive. @wojespn If GPII never got hurt or if Steve Kerr never cried would y’all do this? Bc this is a bit excessive.

𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 @WadexFlash @wojespn Grizzlies fans realizing they don’t have to witness Brooks brick any more shots next game: @wojespn Grizzlies fans realizing they don’t have to witness Brooks brick any more shots next game: https://t.co/LULTjQEmn2

JAY® @JayLGK @wojespn Nba rigging the playoffs for the warriors so hard and not even trying to hide it bro @wojespn Nba rigging the playoffs for the warriors so hard and not even trying to hide it bro😭

MrRipVan Winckel @extravatrek @SICscore

lol

Yeah, I was going for a windmill dunk... but I can't jump... yet I'd still be closer to the rim than Brooks was to the ball. @wojespn But... but "he was going for the ball"...lolYeah, I was going for a windmill dunk... but I can't jump... yet I'd still be closer to the rim than Brooks was to the ball. @SICscore @wojespn But... but "he was going for the ball"...lolYeah, I was going for a windmill dunk... but I can't jump... yet I'd still be closer to the rim than Brooks was to the ball.

Coach Bubba @CoachBubba2 @wojespn @ItsJayyBee The NBA should implement a rule that says when a flagrant 2 is called and a player is hurt resulting in games missed, the player who committed the F2 should be out as long as the injured player is. @wojespn @ItsJayyBee The NBA should implement a rule that says when a flagrant 2 is called and a player is hurt resulting in games missed, the player who committed the F2 should be out as long as the injured player is.

#RealMenTrustWomen @dawsonjames498 @wojespn



Poole or Curry will be next on his hit-list. @NBA suspended the Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen for 1 game, so Brooks should easily get at least 2 game suspension since Brooks didn't even make a play on the ball. His intent was to foul GP hard all the way.Poole or Curry will be next on his hit-list. @wojespn @NBA suspended the Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen for 1 game, so Brooks should easily get at least 2 game suspension since Brooks didn't even make a play on the ball. His intent was to foul GP hard all the way.Poole or Curry will be next on his hit-list.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The NBA makes me sick. It crumbled under social media pressure to "do the right thing" and wrongly suspend Dillon Brooks. It also obviously wants - NEEDS - beloved Steph to advance, not some upstart team from Memphis. Congrats, Association, Twitter owns and operates you. The NBA makes me sick. It crumbled under social media pressure to "do the right thing" and wrongly suspend Dillon Brooks. It also obviously wants - NEEDS - beloved Steph to advance, not some upstart team from Memphis. Congrats, Association, Twitter owns and operates you.

SAGE @MasterSage_ @BleacherReport i won’t rest till he’s in the handcuffs @BleacherReport i won’t rest till he’s in the handcuffs ‼️

Brian Witt @Wittnessed Dillon Brooks is lucky it’s only one game. That’s as dirty of a play as there is in basketball. Yes, dirty. Dillon Brooks is lucky it’s only one game. That’s as dirty of a play as there is in basketball. Yes, dirty.

Savage @MSavage901 Grizzlies record without Dillon Brooks this season: 34-16. React accordingly. Grizzlies record without Dillon Brooks this season: 34-16. React accordingly.

The impact of the call has seen significant development in animosity between the two teams. With Gary Payton II out of the rotation, the Warriors will be significantly shorthanded on the defensive front against an offensive force such as Ja Morant.

While many fans have claimed that the foul itself was an attempt to take Payton out, it seems like an overreaction in every sense of the word. However, his injury isn't any less unfortunate.

As things stand, the Grizzlies will be without a key defensive player for Game 3 as well. With the series heading to San Francisco, however, Memphis will be in for an extremely hostile crowd at Chase Center.

How will the Memphis Grizzlies fare without Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks guards Donovan Mitchell

Many Grizzlies fans are concerned with the league's decision to suspend Dillon Brooks for Game 3. They are concerned about the influence it might have on the team's performance in the playoffs.

But what are the consequences of the call?

With an average of 21 points per game in the last seven games, Brooks has contributed a fair bit on the offensive front. With Morant and Desmond Bane carrying the majority of the offensive responsibility, the Grizzlies will need Brooks to share some of that load.

However, the Grizzlies forward has taken some particularly poor shots in the last few games which has harmed the flow of their offense. Having Brooks out for Game 3 could be a barometer in this regard.

Defensively, Brooks is one of their primary stoppers on the perimeter. Considering the offensive load carried by Morant, he doesn't play as much defense. Hence, Brooks is a crucial presence.

The Warriors might find more open looks around the perimeter with one lesser defender hounding them. But given the fact that the Grizzlies have enjoyed a better record with Brooks off the floor, missing him for one game may not be as big of a loss as projected.

LIVE POLL Q. Was Dillon Brooks' suspension a good call by the NBA? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar