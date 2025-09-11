"I am returning as a player”: When Michael Jordan un-retired in a bid to help 9/11 victims

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s second return to the NBA was inspired by catastrophic events. Jordan had first returned to the league in 1995, ending his 17-month retirement from basketball. After returning, Jordan led the Bulls to three more championships before retiring again in 1999.Many thought that this would spell the end of Jordan’s legendary career, but he returned for one last dance, though the circumstances of his return were somber. In 2001, Michael Jordan came out of retirement for the second time, releasing the following statement through his management agency, SFX:“I am returning as a player to the game I love.”Jordan returned for the 2001-02 season after signing a veteran minimum contract with the Washington Wizards. Many were surprised to see Jordan sign for the veteran minimum amount, considering his last season with the Chicago Bulls had earned him more than $30 million.But Jordan didn’t come back for financial gain or to chase championships. His return was a bid to help 9/11 victims; he donated his entire first season paycheck to a relief fund for the victims.The fund set up by the Washington Wizards' owners aimed to benefit children who lost a parent or guardian in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Speaking on it, Jordan said:“Obviously, our country has changed forever, but nothing has changed more than the lives of the families of the victims of this tragedy. This fund is one of several wonderful efforts that will benefit the victims of the September 11th attacks.&quot;Two decades later, Michael Jordan is set for another return to the NBA in a new roleMore than two decades after his third retirement from the NBA, Michael Jordan is once again set to return, joining NBC's NBA broadcast crew as a &quot;special contributor&quot; next season. Addressing his return in a statement, Jordan wrote:“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC. The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”Whether it was to chase championships, provide relief in times of tragedy, or stay connected to the game he loves, Michael Jordan keeps finding himself gravitating towards basketball even four decades after he first made his debut for the Chicago Bulls.