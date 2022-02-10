“I do root for the Cavs now, so take that to the bank” - Draymond Green reveals he wants to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, in conversation with Darius Garland

Draymond Green said he wants to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Volume,” the three-time NBA champion explained that stance during a conversation with Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland.

Green, in good humor, said:

“I do root for the Cavs now, so take that to the bank y’all. I root for the Cavs now, because I’d like to see DG do well, not because I love the Cavs organization. Because y’all still stole a f***ing championship from me.”

The championship Green was referring to was in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith won four straight games to win the series. That historic comeback prevented Draymond Green from being an NBA champion three years in a row.

There's a chance of a rematch this season as both teams are in great positions to make the playoffs.

The surprising Cavaliers (33-21) are fourth in the Eastern Conference, sitting behind the Miami Heat (35-20), Milwaukee Bucks (35-21) and Chicago Bulls (33-21). The Golden State Warriors (41-13) are second in the Western Conference, sitting behind only Phoenix (41-10).

Green is hoping the Cavaliers can continue their success, so his friend Darius Garland can succeed. It is refreshing that even after such a cutthroat loss to Cleveland, Green still hopes to see the team in the end simply because of his friendship with DG. That loss was a big pill to swallow.

Garland, in his third season, is averaging 19.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in 44 games this season. These are great statistics for a point guard, showing that he is an effective shot maker and play creator. Both are essential traits in his position.

Green, in his 10th season, is currently sidelined with a back injury. He has averaged 7.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 7.4 apg this season.

If Garland were to meet Green and the Warriors in the Finals, it would be a tough matchup on both sides. Cleveland comes hungry to prove that the underdogs can make anything possible. Meanwhile, Golden State awaits a moment to exact revenge on a squad that broke their shot at three consecutive NBA championships.

