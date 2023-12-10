"I saw a belly" - Stephen A. Smith rips Zion Williamson for being out of shape at 23

Zion Williamson is getting fat-shamed again. Williamson’s stinker of a game against the LA Lakers in the In-Season Tournament semifinal has brought out the critics once again. This time Stephen A. Smith lashed out at the 23-year-old for being out of shape, as the New Orleans Pelicans star looked sluggish in the loss.

He scored 13 points in 26 minutes. He shot 6-of-8, and the Pels were -33 with him on the floor as the Lakers blew out New Orleans 133-89. Smith reckons Williamson is out of shape and did not like what he saw from Williamson.

“LeBron James had dropped 30 in three quarters and completely dominated and looked in peak physical condition," said Smith.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Zion Williamson, who is more than 15 years younger, went to the free throw line, and I saw a belly,” Smith said. “When he took a deep breath, his belly bounced. I mean, that kind of belly.”

Smith was not done there. The game was played in Las Vegas, a city known for its never-ending buffet restaurants. Smith made a contextual reference to take further shots at Williamson.

“(He) looked like he showed up to the game just having a buffet, not something from the buffet, the buffet. Like (he) ate the damn table, get in my belly!” Smith said.

Expand Tweet

Williamson has been healthier injury-wise this season after missing most of last season. He has played 19 games and averaged 30.9 minutes per game, averaging 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Zion Williamson weight clause

Zion Williamson could face punishment from the Pelicans if he's out of shape. Smith reckons things need to change quickly.

“Zion Williamson in basketball parlance is fat. It has to change,” Smith said. “He looks fat.”

The young NBA star is on a five-year, $197.2 million deal with the Pelicans. It is fully guaranteed, and the contract has a weight clause.

Williamson must keep the sum of his bodyweight and body fat percentage below 295 lbs. If he does not, the guaranteed money in his contract decreases. However, his money will stay the same.

The only way Williamson will lose money is if the Pelicans waive him. If he is above 295 lb. number when waived, the Pelicans would owe the young player less money. He's listed at 284 lbs and has crossed the 300-mark before during his career.