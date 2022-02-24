"I would say he's getting excited" - Steve Nash provides insight into Kyrie Irving's mindset following changes in New York City's vaccine mandate

The Brooklyn Nets have some good news regarding Kyrie Irving's situation ahead of their upcoming home game against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets were in a predicament with regards to their superstar due to the vaccine mandate in the state of New York. With Irving's availability limited to away fixtures due to his unvaccinated status, the team were rather vulnerable when playing at home.

However, it has been reported that there are plans to change the vaccination policy in New York City in the coming weeks.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania New York City has a plan to phase out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Eric Adams says, at which point Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would be cleared for home games.



With major implications for Irving's availability in home games

With major implications for Irving's availability in home games, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash provided some insight into the guard's mindset as he prepares to return to full-time action. He said:

"I would say he's extremely locked in. You know, Kyrie's been great when on the practice floor. He's been great in film sessions. He's been creating dialog over aspects of our play. So I sense a real focus and urgency from him. So if that's any indication, I would say he is getting excited at the prospect of being allowed to play in all of our games. Hopefully in the short-term."

Nets Videos @SNYNets With a lifting of the New York City vaccine mandate seeming likely, does Steve Nash sense more excitement from Kyrie Irving?



"I sense a real focus and urgency from him" With a lifting of the New York City vaccine mandate seeming likely, does Steve Nash sense more excitement from Kyrie Irving?"I sense a real focus and urgency from him" https://t.co/XgMHP93bNF

It is unclear when the plan to phase out the vaccine mandate will come into effect, but this is a huge victory for the Nets.

Featuring one of the most talented rosters on paper, the Brooklyn Nets at full strength are a lock-in for title contention. Considering their recent acquisition of players such as Goran Dragic, the Nets have further bolstered their lineup to make a title run.

Kyrie Irving and others form the new-look Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving looks on at a Brooklyn Nets game

Although Kyrie Irving missed a large portion of the season due to issues with the front office, he returned to action for Brooklyn in a limited capacity in January.

Irving's availability makes a big difference to the Brooklyn Nets overall. Not having their star players available has seen the Nets fall dramatically over the last month.

With Kevin Durant out of the rotation with an injury, Irving served as the lone superstar on the roster. The trio of Durant-Irving-Harden barely saw any time on the floor together.

While Irving put up some great numbers on the road, doing so with Harden out of the rotation resulted in losses for his side.

However, the new-look Brooklyn Nets look like a promising unit with the addition of some new faces. The Nets acquired the likes of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden.

nova @ArtOfNova_ Ben Simmons & Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant x Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons & Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant x Brooklyn Nets https://t.co/V9omyYpnN5

The addition of these players is a major boost to Brooklyn's roster strength. While Simmons is still undergoing reconditioning, pairing him alongside Irving and Durant presents a deadly combination.

Considering Simmons' unique defensive and playmaking skillset and Dragic's veteran presence, the Brooklyn Nets suddenly look like a threat again.

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.



Kyrie

Seth Curry

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Andre Drummond



Patty Mills

Harris (?)

LaMarcus Aldridge

Goran Dragic

Blake Griffin

Cam Thomas Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.KyrieSeth CurryKevin DurantBen SimmonsAndre DrummondPatty MillsHarris (?)LaMarcus AldridgeGoran DragicBlake GriffinCam Thomas

Although Kyrie Irving will be available in a limited capacity for now, the Nets are likely to see him fully reinstated as Durant fully recovers from injury.

