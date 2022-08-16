"I would say Giannis and KD ... Rudy Gobert in defense" - NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama opens up on NBA players he can be compared to

Victor Wembanyama is one of the top prospects for the 2023 NBA draft class. Wembanyama thinks his comparisons are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. And that's just on the offensive end.

In an interview during the Ax Euro Tour broadcast on ESPN (h/t Basket-Infos), the reporter asked Wembanyama how he views his game. The 18-year-old prospect compared himself to Antetokounmpo and Durant. He also compared his defense to fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert.

"I would hate for my game to look like just one player because that wouldn't be ambitious enough," Wembanyama said. "If I had to choose two, I would say Giannis and KD because they are my two favorite players."

The reporter then asked about his compatriot Rudy Gobert. Wembanyama replied:

"Yes, Rudy Gobert in defense. I want to be the best in history in certain areas. In defense, for example."

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork “I want to be the best ever in some fields”



— 2023 projected #1 pick Victor Wembanyama names Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert as players who aspects of his game resemble. Wembanyama was at Bronny & Bryce James’ exhibition game in France “I want to be the best ever in some fields” — 2023 projected #1 pick Victor Wembanyama names Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert as players who aspects of his game resemble. Wembanyama was at Bronny & Bryce James’ exhibition game in France https://t.co/fTt1UHRXV3

The Ax Euro Tour is a set of exhibition games in Paris, France. LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce James, played in the games.

Wembanyama played and was coming off his first visit to the United States. He reportedly trained with Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. The Metropolitans 92 player is looking forward to living in the United States. He also praised how people treated him in the U.S., saying it was better than his European experiences. But as for the pressure of possibly going No. 1 next year, Wembanyama is not afraid of it.

"I don't feel like I have to make an effort to deal with it, because that's what I expect of me," Wembanyama said. "I have very high expectations of myself and I think I deserve what I get."

Who is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama is one of the top prospects in the 2023 NBA draft.

Victor Wembanyama is an 18-year-old NBA prospect out of France. Wenbanyama is one of the top prospects for next year's draft. He has been a professional player in Europe since 2019. He currently plays for Metropolitans 92 and led the team to the 2022 Pro A championship.

Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds. He has the skills of a guard and the length to become a great defender. Due to his wingspan, he can block and alter many shots.

Wembanyama is versatile on the offensive end. He has a smooth jumper with the potential to have unlimited range. He can handle the ball well for his size. He also can create his shots on the perimeter or paint. His current comparison in the NBA Draft Room is Kristaps Porzingis.

As for his weakness, the obvious one is his skinny frame. He has faced professional players in the last three years, so he has the experience. He needs to add a few pounds, and his ceiling could be Giannis Antetokounmpo with range.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott