"I say hell naw!": Shaquille O'Neal questions LeBron James' best no.1 pick status in latest spot

Selected as the No. 1 pick in the 1992 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O'Neal is widely considered one of the best players to go first. Interestingly, the Lakers legend isn't too pleased with a ranking of the NBA's 10 greatest No. 1 picks on Instagram.

"Thoughts I say hell naw," O'Neal said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O'Neal ranked fifth on the list. Ahead of him were Tim Duncan (fourth), Magic Johnson (third), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (second) and LeBron James at first.

Before the 2003 NBA draft, James was one of the most highly-anticipated prospects entering the league for his incredible athleticism and versatile playing style.

LeBron James, who is entering his 21st season, has made an incredible legacy for himself, like many of the icons on the list.

Be that as it may, Shaquille O'Neal feels that his resume has something to say about being ranked as only the fifth greatest No. 1 pick.

Shaquille O'Neal was "jealous" of LeBron James when he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer

Shaquille O'Neal once mentioned that he was "jealous" when LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be the league's all-time leading scorer, as per the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

"I say it all the time," O'Neal said. "It was professional jealousy at the moment. I wish that was me. I know what I would have done. 'Me, I'm the greatest.' I know Bron. He's very nice, very humble, corporate guy. So, I'm proud of that. ... But I like hearing the (GOAT) conversations."

Be that as it may, Shaquille O'Neal did say it was only "professional jealousy" and nothing more.