'I say shame on you NBA' - Denver Nuggets' coach Mike Malone blasts the league as Orlando Bubble starts to take its toll

The NBA players were delighted when they recently received the news that they can bring up to 4 guests into the Orlando Bubble. But today, Denver Nuggets' coach Mike Malone brought into light the fact that NBA coaches weren't allowed to bring in their families. Starting August 24th, families were allowed to enter the bubble for a mandatory 1 week quarantine period before meeting the players.

'It's criminal' - Mike Malone expressed his frustration about not being allowed to meet his family

Mike Malone called out the officials for discriminating against coaches in the NBA bubble

In a press conference held today, Mike Malone was furious about some of the discrepancies in NBA rules related to bringing families in the bubble.

Mike Malone says he misses his family



"The coaches are not allowed to bring anybody. I say shame on you NBA."



(🎥 @TomerAzarly )



pic.twitter.com/RPVpChMPdm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 4, 2020

The Denver Nuggets coach had strong words for the management as today marked the 60th day since the NBA restart and he hasn't been able to meet his family yet. He said:

For the original crew, this is day number 60. The players have their families here. The referees are allowed to bring one guest, which is great for the referees. But coaches are not allowed to bring anybody.

He further talked about how all the coaches within the NBA shared the same sentiment and complained to the league about how crazy it is to not allow coaches to bring in their families. He added:

"Shame on you NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family. And I think I speak for me and all the coaches down here. 60 days and not having granted the privilege to meet my family is criminal."

Other NBA coaches might also raise their concern regarding the issue following Mike Malon's lead

Advertisement

Considering the fact that players have the privilege to meet with their families, it comes as a little shocking as to why coaches are restricted from calling their friends and loved-ones on board. Fans and NBA experts have expressed their support to Mike Malone since his interview.

Mike Malone is right! Maybe not the criminal part but it certainly isn’t fair! What’s up with that @NBA ? https://t.co/azcPR7sjU7 — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) September 4, 2020

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, players and coaches are already going through a lot of emotional stress, and keeping them separated from their families just makes things even harder for the coaches. It'll be interesting to see how the NBA responds to Mike Malone's comments and whether they'll make any arrangement for coaches to bring in their families in the upcoming days.

Also read: LA Lakers News: LeBron James, AD listed 'probable' for tonight's Semi-Final clash | Jared Dudley sheds light on the hours following Bucks boycott