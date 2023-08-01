"I was so scared to go back": Reggie Bullock was petrified about training for 'The California Mile' at UNC

Reggie Bullock is known as a no-nonsense NBA player who has made a living playing defense and making threes. Even when outmatched, he always tries to show up for his team and do the best he can.

Bullock, though, had this to say on the Tidal League podcast about what terrified him as part of his basketball career:

“I was so scared to go back to school just to train for that.”

Bullock and Theo Pinson, the host of the show, played college hoops for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Part of the experience playing for UNC was the so-called “California Mile.” It’s a tradition that dates back years back with every edition seemingly growing the lore of the said run.

Pinson had this to say about his experience participating in the tradition:

“The coaches were like, ‘Alright, who gonna lead?’ I’m trying to be a leader, ‘I got it coach!’ We go around one time, get back to the start and I got cooked. Boy, I tell you. The gorilla got on my back! I was hurting, boy.”

After the off-season, the Tar Heels signal the start of a new campaign by running a mile, starting from the inside to outside of the campus. The late legendary UNC coach Dean Smith required his team to hit the 5:20 mark, which made the exercise brutal for out-of-shape players.

Reggie Bullock is expected to be a leader for the young San Antonio Spurs

Reggie Bullock was part of a three-team deal that allowed the Dallas Mavericks to acquire former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. Dallas sent multiple second-round picks to Boston and a 2030 first-round pick and Bullock to the San Antonio Spurs.

The former Tar Heel will now be part of a Spurs team that recently drafted Victor Wembanyama, the first pick of this year’s draft. Many scouts consider the French phenom as the best prospect in basketball since LeBron James.

Reggie Bullock, who will be playing in his 10th season in the NBA, is the most veteran in coach Gregg Popovich’s roster. Sweet-shooting forward Doug McDermott comes in next with nine seasons, the last two of which have been with the Spurs.

The Spurs’ journeyman will be relied on for his leadership, reliability, defense and three-point shooting. Bullock is a career 38.4% shooter from deep, which should help open the line more for “Wemby” to operate.

The former UNC standout will likely come off the bench to likely relieve Devin Vassell or Jeremy Sochan.

