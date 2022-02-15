"I don't see me coming down with Michael Jordan on one side and Pippen on the other" - BJ Armstrong on how 3-point shooting has changed the NBA, cites Steph Curry's example

NBA legend Michael Jordan and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry are two of the most dominant basketball players ever. Although the two played in different eras, the superstars transformed the way the game is played.

Fans have always been fascinated about comparing the game's greatest players. The problem is that there are too many variables that come into question. One of those main points of emphasis is that the game has drastically changed.

Speaking on "The Hoop Genius Podcast," former NBA veteran B.J. Armstrong detailed how the game has drastically changed compared to his time in the league, especially when it comes to the 3-pointer.

"The most 3s I ever made in the game was eight 3s in one game," Armstrong said. "And that was like a big deal. Now, you see guys do that every night."

Armstrong talked about specific examples of how the NBA game has translated into basketball having such a desire for the 3-pointer. Armstrong brought up Curry, the Golden State Warriors who has transformed the game with his lethal shooting ability from deep.

"Like last night for instance. Steph just comes down and shoots like there's no like pass," Armstrong said. "That's a different era."

The former NBA veteran said when he was playing, there was a goal to move the ball and try to get a number of looks before looking for his own shot. Armstrong even made light of the situation, saying there was no way he was going to shoot quickly alongside NBA legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

"I don't see me coming down with Michael Jordan on one side and Pippen on the other and just shooting," Armstrong said.

B.J. Armstrong talks about Stephen Curry's game compared to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has transformed the modern NBA.

Throughout his time in the NBA, B.J. Armstrong was known as an outside weapon. Armstrong has become a popular figure in the NBA world, even becoming an agent for some players. Throughout his podcast segment, Armstrong brought up a number of points about how much the NBA game has transformed over the years.

Michael Jordan transformed the league with his playing style. Jordan came into the league as an athletic wing who had the ability to dazzle fans with his play above the rim. Not only did Jordan wow with his highlight dunks, he was also one of the most lethal technicians in generating his own midrange shot. His offensive versatility inspired generations of NBA players.

Also Read Article Continues below

The same can be said for Stephen Curry, who has transformed how the NBA game is played today. Although the importance of the 3-point shot has grown over the years, it's become a staple of the NBA after Curry's dominance. Teams are now looking to find players who can stretch the floor from deep, and Curry's ability from outside has been a major reason why.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein