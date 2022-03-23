"I see some of his finishes that are Jordan-esque" - Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant calling Ja Morant a future Hall of Famer was ‘right on the money’

Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant has been one of the most impressive players in the league throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. After looking like a rising star during his first two years in the NBA, Morant has seen his game take off to another level this season. Now, the blossoming guard has his team thriving as they continue to climb up the standings in the Western Conference.

As of now, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselves in second place in the West with an overall record of 49-23 this year. Morant has continued to improve and looks to be getting the respect and attention of his peers around the league. Recently, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant went on to praise Morant, saying that he's a "future Hall of Famer."

Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith went on to agree with Durant, saying that Morant reminds him of a number of former NBA superstars"

"From a talent evaluation perspective, KD is right on the money...I see a little Iverson in him, I see some of his finishes at the basket that are Jordan-esque.”

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies continuing to make noise around the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant continues to impress

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, many expected the Grizzlies to be a team that could contend for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. The Memphis roster featured a number of young pieces that were slowly starting to come together. It didn't take long for basketball fans around the world to realize that Memphis was suddenly becoming a force in the NBA much quicker than expected.

With Morant seeing his game takeoff to another level, the Grizzlies have quickly become one of the top threats in the Western Conference.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3D3rQ6P KD calls a Ja Morant 'a future Hall of Famer.' KD calls a Ja Morant 'a future Hall of Famer.' 😯 thesco.re/3D3rQ6P https://t.co/8IVUt2Z8ip

It looks as if the Grizzlies are going to end up being one of the top seeds in the Western Conference. With the consistent performance that the Grizzlies have shown on a nightly basis, they look to be one of the tougher opponents for any team when it comes to a potential playoff showdown.

Ja Morant continues to thrive as he's gone on to post averages of 31.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in his last ten outings. During that stretch, Morant is also shooting 48.5% from the field, 38.6% from three-point range and 78.8% from the free throw line.

Ja Morant @JaMorant KD 🤝🖤 a real one fasho KD 🤝🖤 a real one fasho

Edited by Parimal