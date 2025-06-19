"I see him being greater" - Scottie Pippen expects OKC star Jalen Williams to transcend limitations and excel beyond sidekick role

Jalen Williams entered this year's postseason with a lot to prove. Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder won 68 games behind league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, experts wondered if his co-star was good enough to help him win a title. After scoring 40 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the 24-year-old has earned comparisons to and praise from Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Pippen was drafted by the Bulls in 1988 and was a secondary option to Michael Jordan throughout the team's dynasty in the 1990s, winning six titles in eight years. Williams, on the other hand, was drafted in 2022 and has grown into Gilgeous-Alexander's partner in crime, bringing his team one win away from the Thunder's first championship since moving away from Seattle.

In an interview with ESPN's Tim McMahon for a story that was posted on Thursday before Game 5, Pippen spoke about what he has seen from Williams throughout his career. According to him, the sky's the limit for the young Oklahoma City All-Star. If he continues to develop his game, Pippen said, Williams could surpass him in the all-time NBA player ranking.

"I don't even want to put a cap on him to say that he's going to be me," Pippen said. "I see him being greater, if I can say that. Just because of where the game is today...If this kid continues to shoot the 3-ball the way that he shoots it, I'm not going to sit here and argue with nobody and say that you can compare us. Because you can't. He wins."

Williams has been deemed today's version of Pippen, but the difference between the modern era and the one Pippen dominated in are far different. Regardless, both players are flattered to be compared to one another, with the young forward ready to start stacking the accolades necessary to grow out of the "sidekick" label that has been given to him.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander credits the Thunder's success to Jalen Williams

While Gilgeous-Alexander is the scoring champion and earned NBA MVP honors this season, even he understands that the Thunder would not be in position to win a championship without his fellow All-Star's stellar play.

He told McMahon that the All-NBA player gives Oklahoma City his best on both ends of the ball.

"'Dub' has made tremendous strides," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He is one of the biggest reasons why we're here. Him being able to shoulder what he does every night on both ends of the floor takes a lot of pressure off everyone else around him, including myself. He is a gamer. He is a winner. But he continues to get better in every situation. He is a Swiss Army knife, and he's only getting better with every game he plays. I'm excited to see where he ends up."

Williams has a chance to cement his legacy with a championship-clinching win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. If he puts up another all-around performance like he did in Game 5, he could steal Finals MVP away from his teammate. Regardless of who receives the bulk of the credit, a win vaults both stars into the company of NBA legends like Pippen.

Even though he is early in his career, the former Bulls legend believes that this year is just the beginning for Williams if he continues to grow his game.

