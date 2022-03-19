“I see a guy more of a Kristaps Porzingis than I see a Tim Duncan” - Shannon Sharpe believes Chet Holmgren won’t change the trajectory of a franchise

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren has lived up to all the hype.

Holmgren came to Spokane, Washington, as the nation's best high school player in his class. He's since helped Gonzaga (27-3) to the No. 1 ranking and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. And he's in line to be the first selection in the NBA draft.

He has fans and NBA personnel giddy about his potential at the next level.

After an impressive performance in the first round of the tournament, Holmgren and Gonzaga will face the red-hot Memphis Tigers (22-10) and fellow projected top-10 pick Jalen Duren.

However, there are still plenty of skeptics unconvinced by his upside. Critics have been quick to point out that the thin-framed Holmgren might not be as effective at the next level. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said he doesn't believe Holmgren can be the type of player who changes the trajectory of an NBA franchise.

“I see a guy more of a Kristaps Porzingis than I see a Tim Duncan or a David Robinson,” Sharpe said.

Chet Holmgren impresses in his NCAA Tournament debut for Gonzaga

It's a popular time of year for analysts and fans to voice their opinions about some of the top players in the collegiate ranks. Chet Holmgren came into the season as one of the most hyped high school prospects in recent memory. Listed at 7-foot, 195 pounds, he doesn't have the typical build of a potentially dominant two-way force on the basketball court. Although his thin frame will create plenty of skeptics, his production this year has been too impressive to ignore.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Ridiculous game from Chet Holmgren; 19 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 assists, 2 steals, 0 turnovers. Completely dominated on both ends of the floor. Highlights, and overall talent, are absolutely insane. Highly anticipated matchup coming Saturday with Jalen Duren and Memphis. Ridiculous game from Chet Holmgren; 19 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 assists, 2 steals, 0 turnovers. Completely dominated on both ends of the floor. Highlights, and overall talent, are absolutely insane. Highly anticipated matchup coming Saturday with Jalen Duren and Memphis. https://t.co/HIKMOnIgSY

In his first March Madness game, Holmgren finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and seven blocks in Thursday's 93-72 win over Georgia State.

The basketball world is anxiously anticipating Holmgren's matchup with Memphis freshman center Jalen Duren on Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

Memphis eliminated Boise State 64-53 on Thursday as the Tigers continued their roll. Memphis' young talent struggled earlier this season. At one point, coach Penny Hardaway's frustrations boiled over in a postgame blowup with a beat writer. Memphis was ranked 12th in the preason poll, but was 9-8 in January. However, the Tigers have gone 13-2 since Jan. 23.

With Gonzaga looking like a team that could make a serious run towards a national championship, the talented freshman is going to have plenty of time to silence the critics.

