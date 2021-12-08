"I don't see him hitting 16 3s in one game" - Stephen A. Smith unconvinced on Steph Curry breaking Ray Allen's record in his next home game, as 'Chef' Curry is likely to break it in an away game

Steph Curry has powered the Golden State Warriors to one of the best starts in the NBA this season, and the two-time MVP is closing fast on the league's career mark for 3-pointers.

Former star Ray Allen holds that record with 2,973 3-pointers, and Steph Curry is at 2,958. The idea of Curry breaking the record in his next game, Wednesday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, seems unlikely to Stephen A. Smith.

Unless Curry, who averages 5.5 3-pointers per game, makes 16 of them Wednesday, he won't have the pleasure of setting the mark before his home fans. The Warriors go on a five-game road trip that starts Saturday, and they won't be back in San Francisco until Dec. 20.

According to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's morning show "First Take," Curry isn't going to break the record Wednesday. He said:

"I think that's going a little bit too far. What does he need? Sixteen 3s in a game."

Stephen A. Smith continued:

"I love Steph Curry. I think he's the greatest shooter God ever created. I don't see him hitting 16 3s in one game. Maybe the game after."

Can Steph Curry win the MVP this season?

Unarguably Steph Curry leads the MVP race this season. The "Baby-Faced Assassin" is averaging 27.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range and 43.9% from the field. Curry has six double-doubles and one triple-double as the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns are tied for the NBA's best record at 20-4.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry has made 105 threes in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes.



The Warriors 18-2 start is also the best 20-game start by any team since the 2015-16 Warriors started 20-0. Stephen Curry has made 105 threes in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes.The Warriors 18-2 start is also the best 20-game start by any team since the 2015-16 Warriors started 20-0. https://t.co/TXjodVHEBJ

Having been the only unanimous MVP in NBA history, Curry has his eyes set on winning the prize for the third time. The imminent returns of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman should only improve the Warriors and ease his workload, allowing him to be possibly more potent.

Other candidates for the MVP include Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets. While Brooklyn (16-7) looks dominant atop the Eastern Conference, Jokić and Denver (11-12) are eighth in the Western Conference, albeit just one game behind the fifth-place LA Clippers (13-12).

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



WARRIORS/SUNS, 10pm/et, ESPN An #NBABreakdown of how Steph Curry and Draymond Green use their familiarity of how defenses guard each other to create open shots!WARRIORS/SUNS, 10pm/et, ESPN An #NBABreakdown of how Steph Curry and Draymond Green use their familiarity of how defenses guard each other to create open shots!WARRIORS/SUNS, 10pm/et, ESPN https://t.co/0H0G163Eha

Kevin Durant seems to be the only one who can usurp Curry for the MVP award as voters usually consider the team's record along with the individual's performance.

Either way, as much as the MVP award matters to Curry, the primary focus for him and the Warriors will be on a championship first. That goal is especially so after the past two injury-plagued seasons that saw them miss the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals that produced three titles.

With Thompson and Wiseman coming back soon, there might be no stopping Curry and Golden State.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein